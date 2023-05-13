Calendar Graphic

May

New Echota Rivers Alliance will host a (4 hour) 10-mile Oostanaula River paddle Saturday, May 13, with meetup at 10 a.m., from the soccer fields across from the National Guard Armory on North River Street, to the Pines takeout on the Highway 156 boat ramp. Lunch to follow at Guacamole’s.

To list an event, email the information to CalhounTimes@CalhounTimes.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line.

