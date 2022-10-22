October

Christian Community Outreach will host a Coat and Blanket Outreach Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at City Park, 308 N. Wall St. There will be free coats (kids and adults) and blankets to anyone in need. Call 678-767-0071 for more information.

