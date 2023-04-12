Calendar Graphic

April

Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful is taking applications for its annual scholarship program through Wednesday, April 12. Up to $500 will be awarded to a student from Gordon County who has volunteered at a KCGB event, and plans to attend college. Visit keepcalhoungordonbeautiful.org/scholarship or email scholarship@keepcalhoungordonbeautiful.org for more information.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In