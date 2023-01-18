Calendar Graphic

January

The 706 Boutique, 348 S. Wall St., is hosting a Women Supporting Women Benefit event Thursday, Jan. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. in partnership with the Gordon County Domestic Violence Outreach Center. Events include charcuterie, sips, botox, and store discounts. Attendees are encouraged to bring toiletries and home decor items for local women in need. Donated items can also be dropped off to the store before the event.

