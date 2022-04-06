April
Gordon Community Network will hold a kick-off meeting Thursday, April 7, at 9 a.m. at the Family Resource Center, 320 N. River St. A light breakfast will be served. RSVP to gordoncommunitynetwork@gmail.com.
NWGA Center for Independent Living will host “You and Your Money,” a free financial literacy course, all four Thursdays in April, with the first session on the 7th from 2 to 3:30 p.m. via Zoom or phone. email choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or call 706-314-0008 for more information.
Calhoun City Schools’ Board of Education invites members of the public to a Ribbon Cutting and Dedication Ceremony for the new Calhoun City Schools’ Early Learning Academy, 380 Barrett Road, Thursday, April 7, at 10 a.m.
American Battlefield Trust is sponsoring Park Day at Resaca Confederate Cemetery, Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring a rake and help clean up. Water and lunch will be provided for volunteers. For more information visit battlefields.org/parkday.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., presents “Traveling On” with Community Chorus, Friday, April 8, and Saturday, April 9, at 7 p.m. General admission is $15, $12 for seniors and students, and $10 for HAC members. Call 706-629-2599 or visit harrisartscenter.com for more information.
Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful will host its semi-annual recycling event Saturday, April 9, at Rock Bridge Community Church, 905 Curtis Parkway. The event is planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include a tire amnesty.
The Calhoun VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will host live magic shows with combat veteran, post member and magician Mike Frisbee on Saturday, April 9. Doors open at noon for a 1 p.m. show, and 7 p.m. for an 8 p.m. evening show. Pre-show adult (12+) tickets are $18 plus processing fee, and each includes entry for one child, age 4 and under. Pre-show tickets for kids 5 through 11 are $8 each plus processing fee. All tickets include a drink and a bag of popcorn for the show, with proceeds benefiting the post.
Calhoun VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will hold a 76th Birthday Bash, Sunday, April 10, from 2 to 5 p.m. Activities include a petting zoo, pony rides, bounce houses, music, food raffles, cornhole, a free Easter egg hunt, and a scavenger hunt for 13 to 17 year olds with prizes. Wristbands are $5 per child and parents are free.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College will be holding a plant sale April 11-14 at the greenhouses across from its Floyd County Campus, 1 Maurice Culberson Dr., Rome. The sale will take place each day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until plants sell out. Items sold include annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs, hanging baskets, blooming plants, and potted geraniums. Purchases may be made with cash or check.
Calhoun Moose Lodge No. 1974, 329 Prater Lake Road, will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 16, at 2 p.m. Call 706-629-4618 for more information.
College Street Church of God, 731 College St., will host its annual Easter egg hunt, Saturday, April 16, at 2 p.m.
The Gordon County Christian Ministerial Alliance will host its annual Easter Sunrise Service, Sunday, April 17, downtown at BB&T Park, at 7 a.m.
Gordon County Child Advocacy Center will host “Talking With Children About Safety from Sexual Abuse” on Wednesday, April 20, at 10 a.m., at the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Office, 300 S. Wall St. Email kaitlyn@gordoncac.org to RSVP.
The Floyd Breast Cancer Center will hold a mobile breast cancer screening, Wednesday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Maximum One Realty, 100 W. Line St. For an appointment contact Tammy Norell at 706-509-6850.
The Georgia National Guard Military Family Support Branch will celebrate military kids with an “Embracing the Journey” event, Saturday, April 23, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Calhoun City Park, 10 McDaniel Station Road. Contact Melissa Prigmore at 706-969-2980 for more information.
The Gordon County Singing Convention will hold the spring singing on Saturday, April 23, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 574 Pleasant Hill Road, Ranger, at 6:30 p.m. Singers, directors and specials are expected from the surrounding areas. All singers and listeners are invited to participate.
Calhoun Seventh-Day Adventist Church will host a community Immune Boosting Seminar Sunday, April 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Georgia-Cumberland Conference Office, 255 Conference Road. Cost is $15, and includes immune boosting lunch and seminar materials. Registration online at gccsda.com required by April 11.
Calhoun VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will host bingo Sunday, April 24, from 3 to 5 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m.
The Voluntary Action Center will host its first Strike Out Hunger Bowling Tournament, Tuesday, April 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. To sponsor or support the VAC’s Hunger and Homeless Outreach Program, call 706-629-7283 or email Stacey Long at stacy.long@voluntaryactioncenter.org.
Coosa River & Soil Water Conservation District will host a feral swine workshop and trapping demonstration Thursday, April 28, with on-site check-in beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the session running from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center, 1282 GA-53 Spur. Lunch will be provided. Space is limited to 50 participants and pre-registration is required by April 22. To register, visit GACD.us/events.
World Harvest Church, 2335 Red Bud Road, will host the Impact Calhoun Resource Fair, Friday, April 29, from 1 to 4 p.m., to assist with legal questions, food boxes, SNAP assistance and clothing. Resources will also be available for Spanish speakers.
The annual BBQ, Boogie & Blues Festival is scheduled for Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30, in downtown Calhoun, and will be held in conjunction with the annual Baxter/Dean Runway Show. Visit bbqboogieblues.com for more information.
The Gordon Central Touchdown Club is hosting a motorcycle ride on Saturday April 30, at 11 a.m., with a portion of the proceeds going to the CURE Foundation for childhood cancer research. There will be lunch plates for sale, T-shirts and special guests. $20 for single riders, and $35 for couples. Contact April Chastain at 706-263-5791 or at GCWarriorsTouchdownClub@gmail.com for more information.
May
Tallatoona Community Action Partnership is now taking applications for its LIHEAP Cooling Assistance program for senior households 65 years of age and older. Beginning May 2, at 8:30 a.m. the general public may apply. Appointments are provided on a first come, first serve basis. Visit tallatoonacap.org or call 770-817-4666 — Option 2 for more details.
House of Compassion Church, Highway 53 W., Fairmount, is hosting a benefit gospel singing on Saturday, may 7, from 2 to 6 p.m. Groups include Perry House, John Moore, Jerry Mitchell, Out of the Ashes, Jesse Corner, Teresa Austin, Cory Hartline, and Teresa and Gene Abernathy. All proceeds will go to children at Christmas.
Paw Angels will host its Run for the Rescues 5K on Saturday, May 14, at 11 a.m., at the Calhoun Black and Yellow Park, 1000 Highway 53 Spur. Call 770-548-8938 for more info or to become an event sponsor.
Upcoming
Christian Community Outreach will host its annual Back to School Celebration, Saturday, July 30, at 11:30 a.m. at the Calhoun Recreation Department, 601 S. River St. The sixth annual event will provide free back-to-school items, food, games, clothing, shoes and other fun for families in the community.
Ongoing
The Calhoun Toastmasters Club meets the second and fourth Monday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. For more information or to request a link to join, email president-1538605@toastmastersclubs.org, or visit toastmasters.org online.
Tallatoona Community Action Partnership is currently accepting appointments for the Low Income Water Assistance Program from the general public. For an appointment call 770-817-4666, option 2, or 770-773-7730, option 2. Appointments will be conducted remotely by phone due to COVID-19 precautions.
The Gordon County Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Gordon County Fire Department Station 1, 218 Public Safety Drive. LEPC is a federally mandated entity composed of state and local officials, business representatives and members of the press, tasked with forming a partnership with local governments and industries as a resource for enhancing hazardous materials preparedness. Businesses interested in participating should contact Gordon County Emergency Management at 706-602-2905.
Organizers are working to form a Sexual Assault Survivor Group through the Gordon County Child Advocacy Center for victims of sexual assault who need more resources, support and education. Email Cindy@GordonCAC.org, or call 706-602-2184 for more information.
From Gordon County Schools: All children ages 0-21 are entitled to a free education, and that includes children with physical, mental or emotional problems. Some of these children are not identified. Please help us locate and identify them. For more information, please call the Gordon County Board of Education, Special Education Office at 706-629-4474 or email Alecia Segursky, Director Exceptional Student Services at asegursky@gcbe.org if you know of a child with a disability that has not yet been identified.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is making it possible those living with COPD, heart disease, arthritis, diabetes, depression, or any other chronic health condition to join its six-week Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop from the safety of home. Those without a computer or Internet can have both provided to them during the workshop at no cost. The program meets two hours once per week. Registration is required by calling Rogena Walden at 706-295-6485.
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will hold a veterans outreach breakfast the last Saturday of each month, from 8 to 10 a.m., in the event hall. The free breakfast is open to all local veterans.
Fairmount Evangelist Evelyn Adams appears each Friday evening on WOTG TV online at wotgtv.com/west. For prayer requests call 706-671-7988.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., hosts Toddler Friday the second Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with hands-on art, story time and music. Cost per child is $7 for the first, and $5 for each additional child. For more information, call 706-629-2599.
The Northwest Georgia Breast Cancer Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Peeples Cancer Institute conference room, 1212 Memorial Drive, Dalton. For questions, call 706-226-8966.
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge, located at 100 Peters St.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Tween-Out-Loud, each Wednesday from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. for a snack and fidget pack during a reading of The Tales of Beedle the Bard.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts First Steps in Music with Kaytlyn — a musical development lesson, the first Wednesday of each month, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., for preschool through first grade students.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., has temporarily paused Baby Lap & Sign until March 1.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Drama Club, the first Thursday of each month, from 4 to 5 p.m., for improv, games and stage skills practice.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., has temporarily paused Tiny Tot Movie Time until March 1.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Anime Club, the second Thursday of each month from 4 to 5 p.m. Hang out with super fans for anime culture and a movie.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts a Nerf Lock-In, the first Friday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your favorite Nerf weapon or use one of theirs for snacks and a battle with students 6th through 12th grade.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Lunch Bunch Book Club, the last Friday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m. Bring a sack lunch and gather to enjoy some monthly-themed book club fun.