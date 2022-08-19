August

The GEM Theatre will host its second Karaoke Showdown on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. The GEM has set up 20 acts, and contestants can win prizes. For more information email info@calhoungemtheatre.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In