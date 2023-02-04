Calendar Graphic

February

Author, speaker, and life coach Grant Graves will present an in-depth look at Men’s Ministries Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10:10 a.m., at God’s Pantry, across the driveway from the Calhoun Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1411 Rome Road. All men (age 18 and up) are invited to attend for fellowship, refreshments.

