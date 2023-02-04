February
Author, speaker, and life coach Grant Graves will present an in-depth look at Men’s Ministries Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10:10 a.m., at God’s Pantry, across the driveway from the Calhoun Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1411 Rome Road. All men (age 18 and up) are invited to attend for fellowship, refreshments.
Oostanaula School Community Club, 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road, will host a benefit Saturday, Feb. 4, with music by Hickory Wind at 4:30 p.m., and home cooked meal at 5 p.m. Food is $10 per adult, and $5 for children under 12, for two meats, vegetables, desert and a drink. There will also be cakewalks, cake auction and door prizes.
St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 223 Trammell St., will host its mid-winter parish fundraiser, Saturday, Feb. 4, at 5:30 p.m., with all proceeds going towards building upkeep and repairs.
New Echota State Historic Site and Museum, 1211 Chatsworth Highway, will be open Sunday, Feb. 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to celebrate Super Museum Sunday with free admission. Visitors will be able to explore the museum and enjoy a self-guided walking tour of the park grounds and historic buildings with interpretation from park staff and volunteers.
Encounter Church, 903 D S. Wall St., will host guest speaker Dr. Mike Smalley on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library will host actress Joanna Maddox for a reprise performance as Harriet Tubman Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 8:30 a.m., at the GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St. Limited space will be available.
Anna Shaw Children’s Institute will hold its next CHAMP (Classes to Help, Advise & Motivate Parents) webinar Tuesday, Feb. 7, at noon. Evan Anderson, PhD, pediatric psychologist, will give a presentation on “Tips for Covering Difficult and Sensitive Topics with your Children.” Visit the event section on Facebook.com/HamiltonCares for live streaming information, or call 706-226-8900.
Downtown Calhoun boutiques will participate in a “Be My Galentine” Downtown Shopping Day Monday, Feb. 11, including special sales and discounts, new arrivals, sips and snacks for shoppers.
Whitfield Baptist Church, 2134 Dug Gap Road, invites the public to its pastor’s 45th anniversary Sunday, Feb. 12, beginning at 10 a.m. Visit whitfieldbaptist.com for more information.
The Board of Trustees of the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library will hold a regular quarterly meeting Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 4:30 p.m. at the library, 100 N. Park Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
The Gordon County Historical Society will hold its Winter Meeting Thursday, Feb. 16, with dinner at 6:30 p.m., at the Calhoun Depot, 109 S. King St. Member and author Mignon Franklin Ballard will be the speaker.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., will host 100 Ways to Squeeze a Lemon, a free creative writing class with Millicent Flake Tuesday, Feb. 21, and Tuesday, March 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Registration is required by Feb. 9.
The Calhoun Housing Authority will host a public meeting Thursday, Feb. 9, from 4 to 5 p.m., 607 Oothcalooga St., to receive comments regarding its 2023 Capital Improvements Budget and 5-year plan.
The GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., will host R&B Inc., Atlanta’s premier R&B, funk and soul band, Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 to $35, available at calhoungemtheatre.org, or by calling 706-625-3132.
AdventHealth Gordon, 1035 Red Bud Road, will host a Diabetes Education Class Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 6 to 9 p.m., in Conference Room E. To register call 706-602-7800, ext. 2310.
The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual meeting at Georgia Northwestern Technical College, 1151 Highway 53 Spur, Thursday, Feb. 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful will host its annual Arbor Day free tree seedling giveaway event Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Calhoun Recreation Department gym, 601 S. River St.
Court Appointed Special Advocates will begin volunteer child advocate training Tuesday, Feb. 21. Those interested in becoming a CASA advocate, contact Rachel Holbert at rholbert@advochild.org by email.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., presents African American Heritage in Art: Local Collectors now through Friday, Feb. 24.
The Falls at Whitetail Ranch, 565 Owens Gin Road, will host open house tours Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with tours of the 30-acre wedding and event venue. RSVP to Macy Sexton by call or text to 404-754-9237 or 678-744-1925, or by email at hello@thefallsatwhitetailranch.com.
Harris Arts Center and the Roland Hayes Museum Committee, 212 S. Wall St., will present “I Hear Music in the Air,” a Roland Hayes Tribute Concert Sunday, Feb. 25, at 4 p.m., featuring singers Indra Thomas, and Angela L. Owens, with Dr. Paula Grissom-Broughton on piono, and special guest Sara Webb on flute. General admission is $15, $12 for seniors and students, and $10 for HAC members. Visit harrisartscenter.com or call 706-629-2599 for more information.
March
United Way of Gordon County will host its annual Casino Night Friday, March 3, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at the 209 On Wall Street venue. Tickets will be $50 per person. Visit gordoncountyunitedway.org/casino for more information.
The Calhoun Recreation Department, 601 S. River St., will host its 4th annual Miracle Run Friday, March 17, at 6 p.m. The 2.5-mile run will benefit The Winner’s Club and Camp New Adventure. Registration is $20 and includes a T-shirt. Register in person or at calhounrec.com online.
Downtown Adairsville will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day event Friday, March 17, from 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., on the square. Admission is free and includes food, games, fire pits, special drinks, giveaways, and more. Visit adiarsvillega.net for more information.
AdventHealth Gordon, 1035 Red Bud Road, will host a Diabetes Education Class Tuesday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to noon, in the Harris Radiation Therapy Center Conference Room. To register call 706-602-7800, ext. 2310.
Upcoming
Now through Monday, April 17, the AARP Foundation will provide free tax preparation through its Tax-Aide program. The service is by appointment only at the Calhoun-Gordon County Library, 100 N. Park Ave., Mondays and Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For an appointment, call the library at 706-624-1456 or text 706-889-6433 with your name, phone number, and email address.
Calhoun High School will host its on-campus 2023 graduation ceremony Friday, May 26, with time TBA.
Gordon County Antique Engine and Tractor Club will host the fourth annual Bartow County Spring Tractor Show Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at American Legion Post 42, 525 Martin Luther King Jr. St., in Cartersville. For information, call Larry Allen at 678-986-0362, or Ricky Matthews at 770-527-5346.
Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful is taking applications for its annual scholarship program through Wednesday, April 12. Up to $500 will be awarded to a student from Gordon County who has volunteered at a KCGB event, and plans to attend college. Visit keepcalhoungordonbeautiful.org/scholarship or email scholarship@keepcalhoungordonbeautiful.org for more information.
AdventHealth Gordon, 1035 Red Bud Road, will host a Diabetes Education Class Tuesday, April 18, from 6 to 9 p.m., in Conference Room E. To register call 706-602-7800, ext. 2310.
CLStrong Foundation will host its annual Connor Luke Hayes Memorial 5K Saturday, April 22, beginning at 8 a.m., at the Calhoun Recreation Department park off McDaniel Station Road. A participant and sponor proceeds benefit the CLStrong Foundation. For more information contact Brandi Hayes at brandiyahesclstrong@gmail.com 706-913-3511.
Sonoraville High School will host its 2023 graduation ceremony at the Dalton Convention Center, 2211 Dug Gap Battle Road, Dalton, Saturday, May 27, at 10 a.m.
Gordon Central High School will host its 2023 graduation ceremony at the Dalton Convention Center, 2211 Dug Gap Battle Road, Dalton, Saturday, May 27, at 4 p.m.
Georgia-Cumberland Academy will host its on-campus 2023 graduation ceremony Saturday, May 27, at 8 p.m.
The Gordon County Antique Engine and Tractor Club will host its 17th annual Gordon County Tractor Show at the Cherokee Capital Fairgrounds, 1060 Liberty Road, Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21.
Ongoing
NOTICE: All children ages 0-21 are entitled to a free education, and that includes children with physical, mental or emotional problems. Some of these children are not identified. Please help us locate and identify them. For more information, please call the Gordon County Board of Education, Special Education Office at 706-629-4474 or email Alecia Segursky, Director Exceptional Student Services at asegursky@gcbe.org if you know of a child with a disability that has not yet been identified.
Family Resource Center of Gordon County, 320 N. River St., hosts its Family Ties Relative Caregiver Program to third Thursday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m., with lunch provided. RSVP by the third Monday of each month to gwynn@frcgordon.org or 706-625-3311.
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., hosts Bingo every Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m., with doors opening at 2.
Calhoun Elks Lodge, 143 Craigtown Road, hosts Bingo every Thursday with doors and concessions opening at 6 p.m., and calling beginning at 7 p.m.
Calhoun Moose Lodge, 329 Prater Lake Road, hosts Cornhole every Friday night at 7:30 p.m. The blind draw format pays first and second place. $12 to enter.
The Calhoun Toastmasters Club meets the second and fourth Monday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. For more information or to request a link to join, email president-1538605@toastmastersclubs.org, or visit toastmasters.org.
Rock Bridge Community Church hosts a Monday Meetup, each week from 7 to 9 a.m. with pastors available for people to drop in, ask questions, get to know them, or hang out.
The Gordon County Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet the third Thursday of each month at the Gordon County Fire Department Station 1, 218 Public Safety Drive. LEPC is a federally mandated entity composed of state and local officials, business representatives and members of the press, tasked with forming a partnership with local governments and industries as a resource for enhancing hazardous materials preparedness. Businesses interested in participating should contact Gordon County Emergency Management at 706-602-2905.
Organizers are working to form a Sexual Assault Survivor Group through the Gordon County Child Advocacy Center for victims of sexual assault who need more resources, support and education. Email Cindy@GordonCAC.org, or call 706-602-2184 for more information.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is making it possible those living with COPD, heart disease, arthritis, diabetes, depression, or any other chronic health condition to join its six-week Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop from the safety of home. Those without a computer or Internet can have both provided to them during the workshop at no cost. The program meets two hours once per week. Registration is required by calling Rogena Walden at 706-295-6485.
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., holds a Veterans Outreach Breakfast the last Saturday of each month, from 8 to 10 a.m., in the event hall. The free breakfast is open to all local veterans.
Fairmount Evangelist Evelyn Adams appears each Friday evening on WOTG TV online at wotgtv.com/west. For prayer requests call 706-671-7988.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., hosts Toddler Friday the second Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with hands-on art, story time and music. Cost per child is $7 for the first, and $5 for each additional child. For more information, call 706-629-2599.
The Northwest Georgia Breast Cancer Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Peeples Cancer Institute conference room, 1212 Memorial Drive, Dalton. For questions, call 706-226-8966.
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge, located at 100 Peters St.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Tween-Out-Loud, each Wednesday from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. for a snack and fidget pack during a reading of The Tales of Beedle the Bard.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts First Steps in Music with Kaytlyn — a musical development lesson, the first Wednesday of each month, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., for preschool through first grade students.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Drama Club, the first Thursday of each month, from 4 to 5 p.m., for improv, games and stage skills practice.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Anime Club, the second Thursday of each month from 4 to 5 p.m. Hang out with super fans for anime culture and a movie.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts a Nerf Lock-In, the first Friday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your favorite Nerf weapon or use one of theirs for snacks and a battle with students 6th through 12th grade.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Lunch Bunch Book Club, the last Friday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m. Bring a sack lunch and gather to enjoy some monthly-themed book club fun.