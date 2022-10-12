October

The Gordon County Republican Party will meet Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Depot, 109 S. King St., at 6 p.m. Ga. GOP 2nd Vice Chair and Ga. Republican Assembly VP Brandt Frost will speak.

