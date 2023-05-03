Calendar Graphic

May

Special Olympics Gordon County track and field event will be held Wednesday, May 3, at 10 a.m., at Gordon Central High School’s Ratner Memorial Stadium, 355 Warrior Path.

To list an event, email the information to CalhounTimes@CalhounTimes.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line.

