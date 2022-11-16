November

Gordon County Child Advocacy will host a Snapchat Awareness Lunch & Learn Wednesday, Nov. 16, from noon to 1 p.m., at the Calhoun Depot. 109 S. King St. Registration is free, and lunch is included.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In