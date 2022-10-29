October

Harris Arts Center and Calhoun Little Theatre, 212 S. Wall St., will present productions of “Blithe Spirit” Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m., with a final show Sunday, Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. $15 general admission, $12 seniors/students, and $10 HAC member admission.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In