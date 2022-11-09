November

Calhoun City Schools will host a Community Chorus Performance for Veterans by the CPS Stinger Singers, the CES Jacket Jammers, and the sixth grade CES Chorus Thursday, Nov. 10, at 6:30 p.m., at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center, Oothcalooga Street.

