Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will host a Lunch and Learn with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Wednesday, May 10, from noon to 1:30 p.m., at Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St. Register at gordoncountychamber.com, or by calling 706-625-3200.

To list an event, email the information to CalhounTimes@CalhounTimes.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line.

