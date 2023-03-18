Calendar Graphic

Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful will host its annual Spring Recycling Event, Food and Blood Drive Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rock Bridge Community Church, 906 Curtis Parkway. Batteries, eyeglasses, paper, plastics, tennis shoes, computers, mobile phones, other electronics and tires will all be accepted. Visit keepcalhoungordonbeautiful.org for more information.

