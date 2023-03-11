Calendar Graphic

March

Calvary Baptist Church, 146 Bayview Drive, Sugar Valley, will host the Mullins Family singers from Sweetwater, Tennessee, Sunday, March 12, at 11 a.m. Pastor Larry Hayes invites everyone to attend.

