Calendar Graphic

February

American Legion Riders Post 47, 401 W Line St., will present its 2023 Sweetheart Dance Saturday, Feb. 18 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the American Legion Meeting Hall featuring DJ Duck Valley. Entry is $10 per person or $15 per couple, with snacks and libations available. Call 706-629-6975 for more information.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In