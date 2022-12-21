January

Anna Shaw Children’s Institute will hold its next CHAMP (Classes to Help, Advise & Motivate Parents) webinar on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at noon. Evan Anderson, PhD, pediatric psychologist, will give a presentation on “Understanding Screen Time and How to Make it Work for You.” Visit the event section on Facebook.com/HamiltonCares for live streaming information, or call 706-226-8900.

