November

The Calhoun Housing Authority Board of Commissioners host a special called meeting Thursday, Nov. 3, at noon, at the Community Building, 617 Oothcalooga St. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss litigation options.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In