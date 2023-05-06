May
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., along with the Community Chorus will present performances of “Faith Filled Favorites” Friday, May 5, and Saturday May 6, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 general admission, $12 for seniors and students, and $10 for HAC members. Call 706-629-2599, or visit harrisartscenter.com for more information.
Oostanaula School Community Center, 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road, will host its monthly First Saturday Event May 6, with music from Huckleberry Bluegrass, and Turkey Mountain Bluegrass, beginning at 5 p.m. A homecooked dinner of fried chicken, pork tenderloin, sweet potatoes, and plenty of sides, will be served, with drink and dessert at $10 for adults and $5 for kids under 12. Call Brandon Banks 706-979-5450 or Barbara Talley 770-608-2050 for more information.
United Way of Gordon County will host the Hope For the Journey Conference Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Rock Bridge Community Church, 905 Curtis Parkway, with Show Hope founders Mary Beth and Steven Curtis Chapman. Topics include trust-based relational intervention, and the church and trauma-competent care. Registration is free and lunch is provided. Register at gordoncountyunitedway.org/journey online.
New Echota State Historic Site, 1211 Highway 225 will host a “Take Flight Hike” Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Admission is $5 to $7. Hikers are asked to bring water and dress appropriately for the weather. Difficulty is low-to-moderate. Call 706-624-1321 for more information.
Calhoun Seventh-day Adventist Church will host a concert featuring violinist Jaime Jorge, 1411 Rome Road SW, on Saturday, May 6, at 7 p.m.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday, May 9, at 4:30 p.m., at the Calhoun Library, 100 N. Park Ave.
Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will host a Lunch and Learn with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Wednesday, May 10, from noon to 1:30 p.m., at Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St. Register at gordoncountychamber.com, or by calling 706-625-3200.
IMPACT Calhoun will host a Resource Fair Friday, May 12, from 1 to 4 p.m., at World Harvest Church, 2335 Red Bud Road, with food boxes, a clothing closet, and representatives from area community resource non-profits.
Gordon County Senior Center, 150 Cambridge Court, will host a free Oldies and Classic Country Dance with Shellie Millsap Friday, May 12. Bring finger foods to share at 6 p.m., and dancing will begin at 6:30. Tips appreciated.
American Legion Riders will host their 2nd annual Brotherhood Poker Run at Post 47, 401 W. Line St., Saturday, May 13, with 10 a.m. registration, and kick stands up at 10:30. Cars also welcome. Rain date is June 17. Bikes are $20, cars at $10.
RESCHEDULED: Savoy Automobile Museum, 3 Savoy Lane, Cartersville, will host The Connection Car Show with 250 vehicles Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to benefit the facility. Admission is $15 for ages 13-and-older, and $5 for ages three through 12, and includes entry to the museum.
Tapestry Palliative and Hospice of Northwest Georgia, along with CenterWell Home Health, will host a free Community Cookout Monday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Heritage Baptist Church Educational Building parking lot, 325 Curtis Parkway, with live music, a hotdog lunch, snow cones and more.
The WeCARE Veterans Fair will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Rome Civic Center on Civic Center Drive. The free resource fair will feature over 40 government and nonprofit agencies that provide services for military veterans.
The annual Battle of Resaca reenactment is set for Friday, May 19, though Sunday, May 21, at the Chitwood Farm off Highway 41, with battlefield reenactments set for 2 p.m. rain or shine Saturday and Sunday.
The City of Fairmount will host its 2nd annual Fairmount Fun Day Vendor Event Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Tate Park, 2661 HWY 411, with live music, craft vendors, and family fun.
All Star Fireworks, 976 Highway 53, will host its annual Demo Day Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m., with food, live music from Saints and Rebels, and fireworks demonstrations after dark. Patrons are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., will hold its annual Spring Basket Fundraiser now, through Tuesday, May 23, with silent auctions in the center’s galleries. Admission is free during regular hours.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging will hold its quarterly meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission office, 1 Jackson Hill Drive in Rome. The meeting is public.
Calhoun High School will host its on-campus 2023 graduation ceremony Friday, May 26, with time TBA.
Sonoraville High School will host its 2023 graduation ceremony at the Dalton Convention Center, 2211 Dug Gap Battle Road, Dalton, Saturday, May 27, at 10 a.m.
Calhoun’s Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will hold its 3rd annual Car, Truck, Jeep and Bike Show Saturday, May 27, beginning at 11 a.m., with registration through 12:30 p.m. Several categories with first place trophies in each. Registration is $20 per vehicle, with proceeds going to post outreach efforts.
Gordon Central High School will host its 2023 graduation ceremony at the Dalton Convention Center, 2211 Dug Gap Battle Road, Dalton, Saturday, May 27, at 4 p.m.
Georgia-Cumberland Academy will host its on-campus 2023 graduation ceremony Saturday, May 27, at 8 p.m.
Calhoun Bowling Center will host a Memorial Day Survivor Tournament, Monday, May 29, at 10 a.m. Entry is $40 per person, with teams eliminated each round. Call 706-629-2695 for more information.
Gordon Central Performing Arts will host its Kids Performing Arts Summer Camp Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day. Register at gordoncentralperformingarts.org online.
Upcoming
Tom B. David Airport, 1957 Highway 41, will host its annual Wings & Wheels Day Fly In and Car Show Saturday, June 3.
Copper Creek Farm, 1514 Reeves Station Road, will host its annual Sunflower Festival June 9, through July 22, with a host of family-friendly activities. Tickets can be purchased at coppercreekfarm.com online.
The Cherokee Regional Mustang Club will host its 43rd annual Ford Only Car Show Saturday, June 10, from 8:30 a.m. to noon (rain or shine), at Gordon Central High School, 335 Warrior Path. Call 706-625-2090 for more information.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., will host its annual “Rock the Boat Cruise Night Fundraiser” Saturday, June 10, at 6 p.m., featuring the band Rubiks Groove. Tickets are $75. Call 706-629-2599, or visit harrisartscenter.com for more information.
The 44th annual Phillips Rodeo will take place June 23 and 24 at Phillips Ranch, 475 Mt. Zion Road, beginning at 8 p.m. This year’s theme is “Touch Enough to Wear Pink.”
New Echota State Historic Site, 1211 Highway 225 will host a “Take Flight Hike” Saturday, July 1, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Admission is $5 to $7. Hikers are asked to bring water and dress appropriately for the weather. Difficulty is low-to-moderate. Call 706-624-1321 for more information.
New Town Baptist church, 897 Newtown Church Road, will host its Splash Gordon event Friday, July 28, from 7 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., and Saturday, July 29, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
New Echota State Historic Site, 1211 Highway 225 will host a “Take Flight Hike” Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Admission is $5 to $7. Hikers are asked to bring water and dress appropriately for the weather. Difficulty is low-to-moderate. Call 706-624-1321 for more information.
New Echota State Historic Site, 1211 Highway 225 will host a “Take Flight Hike” Saturday, Sept. 2, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Admission is $5 to $7. Hikers are asked to bring water and dress appropriately for the weather. Difficulty is low-to-moderate. Call 706-624-1321 for more information.
New Echota State Historic Site, 1211 Highway 225 will host a “Take Flight Hike” Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Admission is $5 to $7. Hikers are asked to bring water and dress appropriately for the weather. Difficulty is low-to-moderate. Call 706-624-1321 for more information.
The Gordon County Antique Engine and Tractor Club will host its 17th annual Gordon County Tractor Show at the Cherokee Capital Fairgrounds, 1060 Liberty Road, Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21.
Ongoing
The Fairmount Library, 2662 Highway 411, hosts its book club the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m.
Hamilton Hospice hosts a grief and bereavement group every fourth Thursday of the month, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield County Library, 310 Cappes St.
Family Resource Center of Gordon County, 320 N. River St., hosts its Family Ties Relative Caregiver Program to third Thursday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m., with lunch provided. RSVP by the third Monday of each month to gwynn@frcgordon.org or 706-625-3311.
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., hosts Bingo every Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m., with doors opening at 2.
Calhoun Elks Lodge, 143 Craigtown Road, hosts Bingo every Thursday with doors and concessions opening at 6 p.m., and calling beginning at 7 p.m.
Calhoun Moose Lodge, 329 Prater Lake Road, hosts Cornhole every Friday night at 7:30 p.m. The blind draw format pays first and second place. $12 to enter.
The Calhoun Toastmasters Club meets the second and fourth Monday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. For more information or to request a link to join, email president-1538605@toastmastersclubs.org, or visit toastmasters.org.
The Gordon County Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet the third Thursday of each month at the Gordon County Fire Department Station 1, 218 Public Safety Drive. LEPC is a federally mandated entity composed of state and local officials, business representatives and members of the press, tasked with forming a partnership with local governments and industries as a resource for enhancing hazardous materials preparedness. Businesses interested in participating should contact Gordon County Emergency Management at 706-602-2905.
Organizers are working to form a Sexual Assault Survivor Group through the Gordon County Child Advocacy Center for victims of sexual assault who need more resources, support and education. Email Cindy@GordonCAC.org, or call 706-602-2184 for more information.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is making it possible those living with COPD, heart disease, arthritis, diabetes, depression, or any other chronic health condition to join its six-week Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop from the safety of home. Those without a computer or Internet can have both provided to them during the workshop at no cost. The program meets two hours once per week. Registration is required by calling Rogena Walden at 706-295-6485.
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., holds a Veterans Outreach Breakfast the last Saturday of each month, from 8 to 10 a.m., in the event hall. The free breakfast is open to all local veterans.
Fairmount Evangelist Evelyn Adams appears each Friday evening on WOTG TV online at wotgtv.com/west. For prayer requests call 706-671-7988.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., hosts Toddler Friday the second Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with hands-on art, story time and music. Cost per child is $7 for the first, and $5 for each additional child. For more information, call 706-629-2599.
The Northwest Georgia Breast Cancer Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Peeples Cancer Institute conference room, 1212 Memorial Drive, Dalton. For questions, call 706-226-8966.
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge, located at 100 Peters St.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Tween-Out-Loud, each Wednesday from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. for a snack and fidget pack during a reading of The Tales of Beedle the Bard.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts First Steps in Music with Kaytlyn — a musical development lesson, the first Wednesday of each month, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., for preschool through first grade students.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Drama Club, the first Thursday of each month, from 4 to 5 p.m., for improv, games and stage skills practice.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Anime Club, the second Thursday of each month from 4 to 5 p.m. Hang out with super fans for anime culture and a movie.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts a Nerf Lock-In, the first Friday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your favorite Nerf weapon or use one of theirs for snacks and a battle with students 6th through 12th grade.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Lunch Bunch Book Club, the last Friday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m. Bring a sack lunch and gather to enjoy some monthly-themed book club fun.