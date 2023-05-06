Calendar Graphic

Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., along with the Community Chorus will present performances of “Faith Filled Favorites” Friday, May 5, and Saturday May 6, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 general admission, $12 for seniors and students, and $10 for HAC members. Call 706-629-2599, or visit harrisartscenter.com for more information.

