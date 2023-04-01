April
Oostanaula School Community Club will host a dinner Saturday, April 1, at 5 p.m. with a home cooked meal at $10 for adults and $5 for kids under 12, with two choices of meat, all the vegetables you can eat, dessert and drink, and music by Huckleberry Bluegrass, an auction, cakewalks, and door prizes. For more information, call Barbara Talley (770-608-2050), Brandon Banks (706-979-5450), or Jo Ann Sosebee (706-263-0145).
The GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., will host comedian Henry Cho Saturday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 to 56. Visit calhoungemtheatre.org online, or call 706-625-3132 for ticket information.
Gordon County Antique Engine and Tractor Club will host the fourth annual Bartow County Spring Tractor Show Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at American Legion Post 42, 525 Martin Luther King Jr. St., in Cartersville. For information, call Larry Allen at 678-986-0362, or Ricky Matthews at 770-527-5346.
Evergreen Baptist Church in Resaca will host its Spring Revival April 2 through 5, with Sunday night service at 6 p.m., and Monday through Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. Brother Reggie Temples will be visiting preacher. Pastor Jerome Silvers invites everyone to attend.
Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, 2341 Everett Springs Road, Armuchee, will celebrate its 175th anniversary each Sunday throughout April with special events for the entire community: April 2 — Palm Sunday service with Jennifer Maloney Wiegand and Steve Lyle; April 9 — 7:30 a.m. sunrise service, and 11 a.m. service with Mt. Tabor UMC Choir and Dr. Dale McConkey; April 16 — 10:30 a.m. service with Dr. Wayne Hopper; April 23 — 10:30 a.m. service with Jamie Barton and Bryan Smith; April 30 — 10:30 a.m. service with Berry College worship band and Dr. Dale McConkey, and 6 p.m. Fifth Sunday Singing with potluck dinner after.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., and the Visual Arts Guild are hosting their Middle and High School Student Art Show now through Friday, April 7. Galleries are free and open to the public for viewing during regular HAC hours.
America’s Home Place, 309 Belwood Road, will host an Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 8, from 1 to 3 p.m. Call 706-629-8011 for more information.
Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful is taking applications for its annual scholarship program through Wednesday, April 12. Up to $500 will be awarded to a student from Gordon County who has volunteered at a KCGB event, and plans to attend college. Visit keepcalhoungordonbeautiful.org/scholarship or email scholarship@keepcalhoungordonbeautiful.org for more information.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., along with Calhoun Little Theatre, will present Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “A Grand Night for Singing,” with 7 p.m. shows April 13, 14, and 15, along with a 3 p.m. show April 16. General admission is $15, $12 for seniors and students, and $10 for HAC members. Visit harrisartscenter.com or call 706-629-2599 for more information.
The Calhoun Seventh-day Adventist Church 1411 Rome Road, will offer two free showings of the passion play, “Bow the Knee” Saturday, April 15, at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
American Legion Post 47, 401 W. Line St., will host its Lasagna Dinner Saturday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (or until it’s gone). Plates are $9 each and include lasagna, salad, bread and dessert. Proceeds benefit the American legion Riders community service programs for local veterans and their families.
Hillhouse Garden Club will hold its 92nd Birthday Celebration Sunday, April 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Gordon County Historical Society, 335 S. Wall St. R.S.V.P to Dr. Joann T. Meadows (706-629-6213) or Sandra Edwards (770-324-4919).
Rise’n’Shine Farm, 4307 Roland Hayes Parkway, will host a Spring Farm Tour Sunday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Now through Monday, April 17, the AARP Foundation will provide free tax preparation through its Tax-Aide program. The service is by appointment only at the Calhoun-Gordon County Library, 100 N. Park Ave., Mondays and Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For an appointment, call the library at 706-624-1456 or text 706-889-6433 with your name, phone number, and email address.
AdventHealth Gordon, 1035 Red Bud Road, will host a Diabetes Education Class Tuesday, April 18, from 6 to 9 p.m., in Conference Room E. To register call 706-602-7800, ext. 2310.
CLStrong Foundation will host its annual Connor Luke Hayes Memorial 5K Saturday, April 22, beginning at 8 a.m., at the Calhoun Recreation Department park off McDaniel Station Road. Participant and sponsor proceeds will benefit the CLStrong Foundation. For more information contact Brandi Hayes at brandiyahesclstrong@gmail.com 706-913-3511.
Calhoun Recreation Department, 601 S. River St., will host its free annual Power Wheels Derby Saturday, April 22. Ages 2 to 4 check in at 2:30 p.m. and race at 3:30 p.m. Ages 5 to 7 check in at 4:15 p.m. and race at 5 p.m. Helmets required, and no modified batteries allowed. Register at calhounrec.com online, by email at lcarter@calnet-ga.net, or by phone at 706-629-0177.
Upcoming
Calhoun High School will host its on-campus 2023 graduation ceremony Friday, May 26, with time TBA.
Sonoraville High School will host its 2023 graduation ceremony at the Dalton Convention Center, 2211 Dug Gap Battle Road, Dalton, Saturday, May 27, at 10 a.m.
Gordon Central High School will host its 2023 graduation ceremony at the Dalton Convention Center, 2211 Dug Gap Battle Road, Dalton, Saturday, May 27, at 4 p.m.
Georgia-Cumberland Academy will host its on-campus 2023 graduation ceremony Saturday, May 27, at 8 p.m.
Gordon Central Performing Arts will host its Kids Performing Arts Summer Camp Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day. Register at gordoncentralperformingarts.org online.
The Gordon County Antique Engine and Tractor Club will host its 17th annual Gordon County Tractor Show at the Cherokee Capital Fairgrounds, 1060 Liberty Road, Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21.
Ongoing
The Fairmount Library, 2662 Highway 411, hosts its book club the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m.
Hamilton Hospice hosts grief and bereavement group every fourth Thursday of the month. The group will meet from noon to 1 p.m., at the Dalton-Whitfield County Library, 310 Cappes St.
Family Resource Center of Gordon County, 320 N. River St., hosts its Family Ties Relative Caregiver Program to third Thursday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m., with lunch provided. RSVP by the third Monday of each month to gwynn@frcgordon.org or 706-625-3311.
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., hosts Bingo every Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m., with doors opening at 2.
Calhoun Elks Lodge, 143 Craigtown Road, hosts Bingo every Thursday with doors and concessions opening at 6 p.m., and calling beginning at 7 p.m.
Calhoun Moose Lodge, 329 Prater Lake Road, hosts Cornhole every Friday night at 7:30 p.m. The blind draw format pays first and second place. $12 to enter.
The Calhoun Toastmasters Club meets the second and fourth Monday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. For more information or to request a link to join, email president-1538605@toastmastersclubs.org, or visit toastmasters.org.
The Gordon County Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet the third Thursday of each month at the Gordon County Fire Department Station 1, 218 Public Safety Drive. LEPC is a federally mandated entity composed of state and local officials, business representatives and members of the press, tasked with forming a partnership with local governments and industries as a resource for enhancing hazardous materials preparedness. Businesses interested in participating should contact Gordon County Emergency Management at 706-602-2905.
Organizers are working to form a Sexual Assault Survivor Group through the Gordon County Child Advocacy Center for victims of sexual assault who need more resources, support and education. Email Cindy@GordonCAC.org, or call 706-602-2184 for more information.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is making it possible those living with COPD, heart disease, arthritis, diabetes, depression, or any other chronic health condition to join its six-week Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop from the safety of home. Those without a computer or Internet can have both provided to them during the workshop at no cost. The program meets two hours once per week. Registration is required by calling Rogena Walden at 706-295-6485.
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., holds a Veterans Outreach Breakfast the last Saturday of each month, from 8 to 10 a.m., in the event hall. The free breakfast is open to all local veterans.
Fairmount Evangelist Evelyn Adams appears each Friday evening on WOTG TV online at wotgtv.com/west. For prayer requests call 706-671-7988.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., hosts Toddler Friday the second Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with hands-on art, story time and music. Cost per child is $7 for the first, and $5 for each additional child. For more information, call 706-629-2599.
The Northwest Georgia Breast Cancer Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Peeples Cancer Institute conference room, 1212 Memorial Drive, Dalton. For questions, call 706-226-8966.
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge, located at 100 Peters St.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Tween-Out-Loud, each Wednesday from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. for a snack and fidget pack during a reading of The Tales of Beedle the Bard.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts First Steps in Music with Kaytlyn — a musical development lesson, the first Wednesday of each month, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., for preschool through first grade students.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Drama Club, the first Thursday of each month, from 4 to 5 p.m., for improv, games and stage skills practice.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Anime Club, the second Thursday of each month from 4 to 5 p.m. Hang out with super fans for anime culture and a movie.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts a Nerf Lock-In, the first Friday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your favorite Nerf weapon or use one of theirs for snacks and a battle with students 6th through 12th grade.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Lunch Bunch Book Club, the last Friday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m. Bring a sack lunch and gather to enjoy some monthly-themed book club fun.