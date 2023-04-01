Calendar Graphic

April

Oostanaula School Community Club will host a dinner Saturday, April 1, at 5 p.m. with a home cooked meal at $10 for adults and $5 for kids under 12, with two choices of meat, all the vegetables you can eat, dessert and drink, and music by Huckleberry Bluegrass, an auction, cakewalks, and door prizes. For more information, call Barbara Talley (770-608-2050), Brandon Banks (706-979-5450), or Jo Ann Sosebee (706-263-0145).

