August
Gordon Prevention Initiative will host a Prevention Pop-Up at Synovus Bank, 135 WC Bryant Parkway, Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Sonoraville Touchdown Club will host its inaugural Miss Phoenix pageants on Saturday, Aug. 27, open to Belwood, Fairmount, Red Bud and Sonoraville students pre-K through high school. Early entry deadline is Monday, Aug. 22. For more information, or to register, visit sonoravilletouchdownclub.com/pageant.
Gordon Central High School’s Homecoming Parade will be Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. downtown, with a rain date set for Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m.
September
New shoes and socks can be dropped off at the Prater Ford Vehicle showroom for “Shoes for Orphaned Souls,” 705 S. Wall St., during regular business hours, through Thursday, Sept. 1.
Calhoun High School’s Homecoming Parade will be Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m., with a makeup date set for Friday, Sept. 9, at 3:30 p.m., in downtown.
The Northwest Georgia Fair will be held Friday, Sept. 9 through Saturday, Sept. 17, at the NWGA Fairgrounds, 1060 Liberty Road, just off Highway 53. Unlimited carnival ride tickets are $25, with nightly concerts, livestock shows, pageants, school band performances, and a petting zoo. Visit nwgafair.com online for more information.
Crane Eater Community Church, 3168 Red Bud Road, will hold a Classic Car and Tractor Show Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information visit craneeater.com online or call 678-848-0735.
The Northwest Georgia Fair Parade is set for Saturday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m., in downtown Calhoun.
The Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., will host the Rome Shakespeare Festival for (title of show), a one-act musical, on Thursday, Sept. 8, through Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit harrisartscenter.eventbrite.com.
The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Amazing Race 2022 is set for Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m., at the Sonoraville Recreation Complex. Call 706-625-3200 for more information.
Downtown Calhoun and the Harris Arts Center will host a Food Trucks & Friends event, Friday, Sept. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m., downtown at City Park, 308 N. Wall St. With music from Andrew Miles, Faye and Jessie Bentley, and White Water Junction. Admission is free.
United Way of Gordon County will host its 29th annual Unity Run 5K Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6:30 p.m. Registration is now open at gordoncountyunitedway.org online.
The Second Infantry Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time. For information about the association’s 99th annual reunion in Kansas City, Missouri, Sept. 28 through Oct. 2, contact Mike Davino at 2ida.pao@charter.net or 919-498-1910.
NOTICE: All children ages 0 to 21 are entitled to a free education, and that includes children with physical, mental or emotional problems. Some of these children are not identified. Please help us locate and identify them. For more information, please call the Gordon County Board of Education, Special Education Office at 706-629-4474 or email Alecia Segursky, Director Exceptional Student Services at asegursky@gcbe.org if you know of a child with a disability that has not yet been identified.
Upcoming
Calhoun VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will host its Fall Festival and Charity Jeep Show Saturday, Oct. 22, from 5 to 9 p.m., with animals, games, food and more. Jeep entry is $10 with proceeds supporting continued work at the post.
The Calhoun Christmas Parade is set for Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m., in downtown.
Ongoing
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., hosts Bingo every Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m., with doors opening at 2.
The Calhoun Toastmasters Club meets the second and fourth Monday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. For more information or to request a link to join, email president-1538605@toastmastersclubs.org, or visit toastmasters.org.
Tallatoona Community Action Partnership is currently accepting appointments for the Low Income Water Assistance Program from the general public. For an appointment call 770-817-4666, option 2, or 770-773-7730, option 2. Appointments will be conducted remotely by phone due to COVID-19 precautions.
The Gordon County Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Gordon County Fire Department Station 1, 218 Public Safety Drive. LEPC is a federally mandated entity composed of state and local officials, business representatives and members of the press, tasked with forming a partnership with local governments and industries as a resource for enhancing hazardous materials preparedness. Businesses interested in participating should contact Gordon County Emergency Management at 706-602-2905.
Organizers are working to form a Sexual Assault Survivor Group through the Gordon County Child Advocacy Center for victims of sexual assault who need more resources, support and education. Email Cindy@GordonCAC.org, or call 706-602-2184 for more information.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is making it possible those living with COPD, heart disease, arthritis, diabetes, depression, or any other chronic health condition to join its six-week Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop from the safety of home. Those without a computer or Internet can have both provided to them during the workshop at no cost. The program meets two hours once per week. Registration is required by calling Rogena Walden at 706-295-6485.
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., holds a veterans outreach breakfast the last Saturday of each month, from 8 to 10 a.m., in the event hall. The free breakfast is open to all local veterans.
Fairmount Evangelist Evelyn Adams appears each Friday evening on WOTG TV online at wotgtv.com/west. For prayer requests call 706-671-7988.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., hosts Toddler Friday the second Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with hands-on art, story time and music. Cost per child is $7 for the first, and $5 for each additional child. For more information, call 706-629-2599.
The Northwest Georgia Breast Cancer Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Peeples Cancer Institute conference room, 1212 Memorial Drive, Dalton. For questions, call 706-226-8966.
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge, located at 100 Peters St.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Tween-Out-Loud, each Wednesday from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. for a snack and fidget pack during a reading of The Tales of Beedle the Bard.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts First Steps in Music with Kaytlyn — a musical development lesson, the first Wednesday of each month, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., for preschool through first grade students.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Drama Club, the first Thursday of each month, from 4 to 5 p.m., for improv, games and stage skills practice.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Anime Club, the second Thursday of each month from 4 to 5 p.m. Hang out with super fans for anime culture and a movie.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts a Nerf Lock-In, the first Friday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your favorite Nerf weapon or use one of theirs for snacks and a battle with students 6th through 12th grade.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Lunch Bunch Book Club, the last Friday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m. Bring a sack lunch and gather to enjoy some monthly-themed book club fun.