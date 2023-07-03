Calhoun Seventh-Day Adventist Church STOCK

Calhoun Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1411 Rome Road.

 Blake Silvers

On Thursday, July 13, at 7 p.m., a free 90-minute workshop on depression will be held at the Adventist Church, 1411 Rome Road.

Depression/anxiety affects relationships, physical health, and work success. Learn how to manage or prevent it from incapacitating you and your enjoyment of a healthy, satisfying life.

