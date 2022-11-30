Throughout December, come celebrate the holidays at the GEM Theatre.
Take a break from all the busyness that comes with the season and visit the GEM for a variety of Christmas concerts and free fan-favorite movies.
Celtic Angels Christmas♦ : Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. — Celtic Angels Christmas is a joyous celebration from start to finish, featuring holiday and Irish favorites paired with show-stopping Irish dancing and a full band. Tickets are $39-49; reserved seating recommenced and available online at ci.ovationtix.com/35906.
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”♦ : Saturday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. — The 1989 comedy shows what happens when the Griswold family patriarch tries to have the perfect Christmas. The movie is sponsored by The Calhoun Rotary Club and is free to the public.
“It’s a Wonderful Life”♦ : Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. — The iconic 1946 holiday classic features James Stewart as a struggling businessman visited by his guardian angel on Christmas Eve. The movie is sponsored by Chick-fil-A and is free to the public.
“Elf”♦ : Saturday, Dec. 10, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. — Santa’s over sized elf, Buddy, travels to New York City to meet his father and ends up sharing some much-needed Christmas spirit in the 2003 family friendly comedy. The movie is sponsored by Calhoun-Gordon Sports Hall of Fame and is free to the public.
The Chamber Choir presents Handel’s The Messiah: Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. — The GEM Theatre’s Chamber Choir performs composer George Frideric Handel’s Messiah, originally a classical 18th century Easter offering now regularly performed during the Christmas season. The concert is sponsored by Calhoun-Gord♦ on Community Foundation and is free to the public.
The Dana Patterson Merry Christmas Concert♦ : Saturday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m. — Please join in honoring the memory of Dana Patterson at the annual family-friendly Christmas concert featuring performances by the long-time local favorites White Water Junction, the talented Faye & Jessie Bentley, and gifted singer-songwriter Julie Medders. Steven Pearson will tell The Christmas Story and Mr. & Mrs. Clause will make a special appearance! All proceeds benefit The GEM Theatre and its mission to keep the performing arts alive and accessible in North Georgia. Tickets are $20; reserved seating recommenced and available online at ci.ovationtix.com/35906.
“White Christmas” sing-along: Monday, Dec 19, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. — The 1954 holiday favori♦ te starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen is enhanced with an audience sing-along. The movie is sponsored by Edward Jones and is free to the public.
The GEM Theatre is located at 114 N. Wall St. Check out a show and see why the GEM is the jewel of North Georgia. A complete list of upcoming concerts and free movies available online at calhoungemtheatre.org.