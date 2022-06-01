The reinvention of “Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars” will hit the stage at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center, with new and returning elements of entertainment and show features added and a slate of eleven dance teams.
Twenty-two high school students will vie for trophies, bragging rights, and college scholarships as they compete to raise funds for scholarships and the Alzheimer’s Association in an event sponsored by The Fountains Calhoun.
“The Fountains Calhoun is so proud and honored to be the sponsor of Dancing with the Stars for 2022. We are also excited to be able to offer our local seniors and families exceptional care in this great community. It is a great way to support our town in a way that honors our local talent and residents,” said Kay Sims, Executive Director.
There will be some changes in the show this year, including the introduction of Kade Wright as the new emcee, a live band performing the dance music, the return of the mirror ball, and a group dance choreographed by Kathrynn Stockman at the beginning. The opening number will be performed to a medley of hits charted by the iconic Britney Spears and in homage to the star, the audience is being challenged to participate in a look-alike contest with a cash prize going to the winner.
Kade Wright will replace former emcee Joni Harbin in the show and is expected to bring a whole new level of energy to the show. A talented performer now living in New York, Wright not only will emcee but also will dance in the opening number and has assisted some dancers with choreography. He is a graduate of Calhoun High School, a former DWTS contestant, and previously emceed a Baxter Dean Runway Show.
Kathrynn Stockman choregraphed the opening number, which is expected to bring down the house. She is employed by Calhoun City Schools. Like Wright, Stockman graduated from Calhoun High School and is a former DWTS competitor. She has been involved with the fundraiser as a choreographer for several years.
The Dexter Thomas Band will provide all the music for the show, so the dancers will be performing to live music instead of recorded tracks. Founded in 1995, the band is known for delivering high-energy shows throughout the South.
The 12-piece band features a dynamic combination of male and female lead vocals, allowing for maximum stylistic diversity. Nine of the performers have music degrees. While all twelve will not be on stage, the band members present are expected to add a whole new layer of entertainment to the show with their music and on-stage banter. These changes are expected to give the show new energy, but it’s the dancers that really matter.
Those dance teams, listed in the order they will dance with the female named first are: Selah Galyean and Adrian Galyean, Lily Stephens and Will Eickman, Madeline Erwin and Jacob McBrayer, Anna Kathryn Hayes and Porter Ledford, Presley Gross and Brendan Gray, Lilli Bennett and Matthew Parrott, Kylie Swinford and Ohm Patel, Casey Baggett and Dustin Kerns, Danika Morton and CJ Hawkins, Marlee Jackson and Eugenio Chapa, and Lily West and Peyton Law. The teams chose their own music and costumes, and arranged their own choreography.
Tickets went on sale Saturday, March 19 for both shows. They may be purchased online at dwtscalhoun.ludus.com.