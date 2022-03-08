All good things come to an end, but great things come back, and Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars is doing exactly that. It’s coming back.
When United Way of Gordon County decided to pursue other fundraising opportunities earlier this year, they left the door open for a group of community partners to present a reinvention of the record- breaking fundraiser. In response to public outreach, the group will debut their version of the Calhoun Classic, infusing it with new energy and features while providing student scholarships and generating funds for different non-profit organizations in the area.
Coming to the Calhoun Performing Arts Center in June 2022, the show will bring back some features of the earliest productions and introduce some exciting new ones, such as live music for the dancers provided by the Dexter Thomas Band and the introduction of Kade Wright as emcee. The signature sponsor for the debut competition will be The Fountains in Calhoun.
“The Fountains in Calhoun is so proud and honored to be the sponsor of Dancing with the Stars for 2022. We are also excited to be able to offer our local seniors and families exceptional care in this great community. It is a great way to support our town in a way that honors our local talent and residents,” said Kay Sims, Executive Director.
“As Resident Care Director of The Fountains Calhoun it is such an honor for me to play a small part in providing such incredible service to the community where I grew up as well as my children,” said Carmen F. Green, R.N. and Resident Care Director at The Fountains in Calhoun. “It is a wonderful opportunity for me to give back to so many Individuals who have graciously supported and served our community with great pride over the years. Our residents are our extended family. It is a pleasure to serve them daily and watch them thrive in The Fountains Calhoun Community.”
“Obviously, we are excited to keep this fundraiser going in order to support student scholarships and non-profits, but we are equally excited about the changes, most especially the return of the group dance,” said Andy Baxter speaking for the organizing committee. “The students will start the show with a high-energy dance to a medley of songs from the iconic performer Britney Spears. We are grateful to have Kathryn Stockman, a former contestant and a local choreographer, on board to do the choreography for the opening number and really think we are opening the contest with a show- stopper!”
Kade Wright will emcee the show. Wright is a 2017 graduate of Calhoun High School and a 2021 graduate of the Shenendoah Conservatory in Winchester, Virginia. A talented performer himself, he appeared in many of Calhoun High School’s musical theatre shows and danced in the 2017 contest. Widely known for his stage skills and quick wit, Wright is expected to add new flair to the show. His highly anticipated debut appearance already is generating buzz in the community.
“I’m so excited to back in Calhoun and hosting 2022’s Dancing with the Stars,” said Wright. “It is an honor to be part of a tradition that brings our community together and celebrates these talented kids. There can only be winner and it can’t be me, so come out and watch the event of the year!”
Listed in the order they will dance and with the female named first are: Selah Galyean and Adrian Galyean, Lily Stephens and Will Eickman, Madeline Erwin and Jacob McBrayer, Anna Kathryn Hayes and Porter Ledford, Presley Gross and Brendan Gray, Lilli Bennett and Matthew Parrott, Kylie Swinford and Ohm Patel, Casey Baggett and Dustin Kerns, Danika Morton and CJ Hawkins, Marlee Jackson and Eugenio Chapa, and Lily West and Peyton Law. The teams will choose their own music, choose their own costumes, and arrange their own choreography.
Fundraising success will determine scholarship amounts, but every dancer will receive a college scholarship. The non-profit beneficiary of the 2022 show will be the Alzheimer’s Association, a cause that is obviously important to the mission of The Fountains Calhoun. Corporate sponsorships will be solicited while students also plan and present their own fundraising campaigns. All sponsorships will be tax- deductible.
Tickets will go on sale March 19. Purchase details will be released on social media.