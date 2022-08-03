Calhoun native trains to be a U.S. Navy Future Warfighter

Seaman Walter Bohannon

 Lt. Cmdr. Jacob Joy Navy Office of Community Outreach

GREAT LAKES, Ill. – Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and at Recruit Training Command, otherwise known as “boot camp,” these skills are taught by hard-charging, Navy professionals who transforms civilians into disciplined, qualified U.S Navy sailors.

Seaman Walter Bohannon, a native of Calhoun, recently graduated from RTC, and will be learning the necessary skills needed to be a special warfare operator.

