Calhoun Little Theater and Harris Arts Center hosting annual murder mystery dinner

The Calhoun Little Theatre and Harris Arts Center are excited to bring back the annual murder mystery dinner theater “Vintage Murder” to be presented Sept. 10 and 11 at 7 p.m.
Join us for the very last wine auction at the Tortellini Brothers Winery. It’s the 1980s and Georgio Tortellini has died leaving his historical winery, known for its rare cabernets, to be sold.
Enjoy a meal catered by David Burton of Wall Street Catering and help us solve the mysteries as the night unfolds. The audience is encouraged to dress the part and join in on the excitement throughout the evening.
“Vintage Murder” is presented through special arrangement with Haley Productions. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by Haley Productions.
Tickets are $35 each and are available online, may be purchased in person at the Harris Arts Center or by calling 706-629-2599.
A discount of $35 will be given to anyone purchasing an entire table of eight. Full tables must be purchased by phone or in person at the Harris Arts Center. Reservations are required by Sept. 7. This fun event is presented as a fundraiser on behalf of the Calhoun Little Theatre and Harris Arts Center. Funds raised will go toward technology upgrades for the Ratner Theater.
In consideration of the current coronavirus outbreak in our community, due to the nature of this event, the performers may remove their masks and interact with guests during the performance. Guests will be assigned to tables set for eight diners, and those guests not seated at a pre-reserved table may be seated with guests that are not members of their party.
With the exception of during dinner service, all individuals are asked to please wear a mask while visiting the Harris Arts Center, regardless of a guest’s vaccination status.