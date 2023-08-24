Calhoun-Gordon County Library to host talent show

Calhoun-Gordon County Library has put out a call for entries to its talent show. Those interested are asked to apply by Friday, September 15.

 Contributed

Calhoun-Gordon County Library will host a talent show later this year.

The talent show is open to all talents or skills, and participants of all ages. Those interested in performing in the talent show are asked to submit their act by Friday, Sept. 15.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In