A local grocery store employee has been recognized for her volunteer work in the the community.
Calhoun Food City employee Olga McCoy won the company's District 9 Claude P. Varney Humanitarian Award recently in recognition of her work with local at-risk women.
"I met many single women and mothers who needed help," McCoy said. "A lot of the women I met were fleeing from domestic violence. I wanted to provide emotional and spiritual support, along with financial support anyway I could."
McCoy has worked at Store No. 212 in Calhoun since late-2019 and currently works in the deli at the salad bar area.
"Olga takes time out of her schedule to help women who have nowhere to go," her award nomination reads. "She helps them get into a safe situation and to live on their own. She makes sure families have everything they need. She pours her love whether it be spiritually, emotionally or financially. She helps make her community a better place by showing care and love to these women and families."
Food City’s annual Claude P. Varney Volunteer Recognition Program was set up to reward outstanding volunteerism among their associates like McCoy. The award's is named after the company's former president and board vice-chairman of 47 years, who was well-known for his humanitarian services.
"I take in women fleeing from domestic violence until they are able to live on their own," McCoy said. "I take them to appointments and anywhere else they need."
McCoy recalled one time when she went so far as to have an at-risk woman live with her.
"I took in a single mother of three who was escaping a domestic violence situation. She had no job, no transportation, no food, no housing etc. She lived with me for one year. She is now on her own and doing well. We help single mothers by celebrating holidays with them and providing gifts for mothers and children.
From immigrants to widows, McCoy has a heart for helping women in need from all backgrounds.
"We also help undocumented women get Humanitarian visas, work permits and to obtain legal status," McCoy said. "I currently am helping a widow who lost legal status when her husband died become legal again. I take her to any appointments she needs and am helping her get her medicine and get meals to her as she has lost her vision. We help when we are needed, which the hours can vary per week."