Calhoun featured in new novel 'The Witchfinder' by J. Todd Kingrea

Calhoun makes an appearance in a new post-apocalyptic horror fantasy novel by Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., author J. Todd Kingrea.
“The Witchfinder” follows Witchfinder Imperator Malachi Thorne as he pursues an escaped traitor and in turn confronts his faith and his own morality.
“On the surface, “The Witchfinder” is about freedom, specifically freedom from any oppressive regime. It’s about the fight to resist and overcome tyranny,” said Kingrea. “On a deeper level, though, the story is about relationships and how they impact us. It’s about how relationships can bring out the best and the worst in us.”
Kingrea’s career in writing began with freelancing for the “Call of Cthulhu” tabletop roleplaying game in the early 1990s, and moved to more spiritually-based works in the 2010s. His faith and long standing involvement in the church play into his writing greatly.
In 2012, Kingrea and his oldest son visited the Czech Republic on a mission trip, and visited a museum filled with medieval torture methods.
“As I looked at the exhibits,” Kingrea said, “I kept wondering ‘How could men of the Church subject so many people to such terrible agony, all in the name of God?’ I began to wonder what the world might be like if that period of European history--the time of the Roman Inquisition and Spanish Inquisition--had continued, grown stronger, and ruled over everything? What if that tragic period in church history had continued?”
Calhoun appears in the novel, though only briefly. The main characters make a stop at Calhoun on their way from Atlanta to Chattanooga. Renamed Caloohn in the novel, Calhoun is mentioned as a favorite stopping spot for travelers on the 75 Road, or I-75.
It’s yet to be seen if Calhoun will make a further appearance in any further books in Kingrea’s Deiparian Saga, but perhaps the author will decide to make another stop here in Calhoun.
It took until 2017 for “The Witchfinder” to find shape, but now that it has been released, it appears the wait has been worth it. On Goodreads, the book holds a 4.2 star rating, and 4 stars on both Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
Kingrea is not formally trained in creative writing, showing that someone without formal instruction can still break into writing novels. To those interested in learning to write, Kingrea suggested research and practice.
“The more you write, the better you’ll be at developing your own style and voice,” said Kingrea. “Remember that the first draft is for your eyes only. No one else needs to see it. Therefore, it can be as ugly, awkward, misspelled, grammatically inaccurate, and messy as it needs to be. Just get the story out of your head and down on paper.”
J. Todd Kingrea’s “The Witchfinder” can be found at all major retailers and booksellers in paperback, hardcover, and ebook.