July
The Calhoun Gordon County Library is now no longer requiring appointments of placing limits on the amount of time for library visits. Visit nglr.org for updated hours.
The Basement, 903D S. Wall St., will host a Presence of Yahweh service with Matt Hartley, Saturday, July 31, at 6:30 p.m.
The fifth annual Christian Community Outreach Clothing Closet and Ministry free Back-to-school Celebration will be Saturday, July 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Calhoun Recreation Department, 601 S. River St.
Calhoun’s Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will host a veterans outreach breakfast Saturday, July 31, from 8 to 10 a.m., in the event hall. The free breakfast is open to all local veterans. This will be a monthly event going forward.
Christian Community Outreach will host its annual Back to School Celebration, Saturday, July 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Calhoun Recreation Department, 601 S. River St. There will be free backpacks, school supplies, clothing, shoes and haircuts, as well as games, activities and food for the entire family. Contact Sherry at 678-767-0071 for more information.
August
Anna Shaw Children’s Institute will hold its next CHAMP (Classes to Help, Advise & Motivate Parents) webinar on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at noon. Nancy Carnevale, MD, developmental pediatrician, will present a program on “Tips for School Success.” Call 706-226-8900.for more information.
The Highland Rivers Foundation Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, Aug. 5, at 1:30 p.m. in the Northside Cherokee Hospital Administrative Board Room, 450 Northside Cherokee Blvd., Canton. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information or directions, call 706-270-5000.
Calhoun First Presbyterian Church, 829 Red Bud Road, invites you to Faith Moves Mountains Music Fest from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, featuring Fields of Grace, Anthony Patton and Belmont Ensemble. Love offerings accepted.
Calhoun Assembly of God, 1080 Rome Road, will host a revival starting Sunday, Aug. 8, at 6:30 p.m. with pastor Greg Locke.
The Board of Trustees of the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library will hold its regular quarterly meeting Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 4:30 p.m. at the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave. This meeting is open to the public.
The Gordon County Child Advocacy Center, 189 Professional Court, Suite 200, will host a ribbon cutting and open house, Thursday, Aug. 12 at 10:30 a.m.
The Georgia Department of Human Services will host a safe banking for older Georgians webinar, Thursday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. Register online at eventbrite.com.
The Harris Arts Center Board of Directors invites the community to meet new executive director Miranda Bentley at a reception in her honor on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Community Room on the second floor.
Salem Baptist Church, 1501 McDaniel Station Road, will host Grammy nominated group The Nelons, Saturday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m. Complete information is available at thenelons.com or by calling 706-629-2298.
The Calhoun Recreation Department will host Bark in the Park, Saturday, Aug. 28, with a walk beginning at 9 a.m. at the bridge. This year’s event benefits PAWS Angels and will include contests, adoptions, vendors and a free raffle.
Upcoming
United Way of Gordon County will host its 28th annual Unity Run 5K on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Register online at gordoncountyunitedway.org/unity-run. Price is $25 for adults, $15 for students 6 to 18, and free for children five and younger. To be guaranteed a race T-shirt and to be timed for the race, you must register by Sept. 3. Race day registration is $30 for all.
The Calhoun Comic and Toy Expo will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Sonoraville Recreation Complex, 7494 Ga. Hwy. 53.
Ongoing
Downtown Calhoun hosts a farmers market outside the Depot, 109 S. King St., Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Calhoun’s Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., has announced a veterans outreach breakfast the last Saturday of each month, from 8 to 10 a.m., in the event hall. The free breakfast is open to all local veterans.
Calhoun Anglican Fellowship is working to establish an orthodox and evangelical fellowship of like-minded Anglicans or other Christians interested in the Anglican Way committed to the authority of scripture and worship according to the Book of Common Prayer. The group is in formation and will be associated with the Anglican Diocese of the South. To express interest in this group please email pastorgoggans@gmail.com or call 706-506-1241.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., hosts Toddler Friday the second Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with hands-on art, story time and music. Cost per child is $7 for the first, and $5 for each additional child. For more information, call 706-629-2599.
The Northwest Georgia Breast Cancer Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Peeples Cancer Institute conference room, 1212 Memorial Drive, Dalton. For questions, call 706-226-8966.
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge, located at 100 Peters St.