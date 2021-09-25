September
BBQ Boogie and Blues 2021 will continue Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Calhoun. The 9th annual event is a nationally sanctioned barbecue competition by the Kansas City Barbecue Society, and offers family-friendly activities, arts and crafts, live entertainment and a variety of different styles of food in addition to barbecue.
The Gordon County Singing Convention will hold its fall singing on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 574 Pleasant Hill Road, at 6:30 p.m. Singers, directors and specials are expected from the surrounding areas. All singers and listeners are invited to participate.
Bethesda Baptist Church, 146 Bethesda Church Road, Red Bud, will host “Facing the Future in Faith,” Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. to noon. Join for information regarding financial family ties, legal matters relating to wills, powers of attorney, hospice care and funeral planning. Lunch will follow. Call Sara Heath at 706-280-6691 to register.
The Oostanaula Community Club has announced that, due to COVID-19, the Sept. 25 benefit is CANCELLED. There will still be a haunted house every Saturday in October, and the Nov. 6 benefit is pending.
Gordon Central Performing Arts will host its fall choral concert, Monday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m., at the Blue Box Theatre on campus. The show is free.
United Way of Gordon County will host its 28th annual Unity Run 5K on Tuesday, Sept. 28, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Gordon Central High School and ending downtown. Register online at gordoncountyunitedway.org/unity-run. Price is $25 for adults, $15 for students 6 to 18, and free for children five and younger. To be guaranteed a race T-shirt and to be timed for the race, you must register by Sept. 3. Race day registration is $30 for all.
The Coosa River Soil and Water Conservation District will hold their monthly meeting in person Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. at the Gordon County Ag Service Building,1282 Ga-53 Spur.
The 28th Annual Gordon Chamber Golf Tournament will be held Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit gordoncountychamber.com.
Gordon County 4-H will host an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, 1282 Highway 53 Spur, to learn more about the organizations interest clubs and competitive teams.
The Calhoun High School Homecoming Parade will take place Thursday, Sept. 30, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with staging at 5:30 p.m. on South Park Avenue in front of the Library parking lot.
The Sonoraville High School Homecoming Parade will take place Thursday, Sept. 30, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Recreation Complex and end at the beginning of Phoenix Way. Parking will be available at the Recreation Complex, as well as SES and SHS buildings one and four.
October
Calhoun First Presbyterian Church, 829 Red Bud Road, will have a Community Yard Sale, Friday, Oct. 1, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 2, from 8 a.m. to noon. Masks are required inside the building. For more information, call Jim Clark 770-608-5554.
Living Waters Ministry will host a motorcycle benefit, Saturday, Oct. 2, noon, at 5730 Fairmount Highway. Please bring a $5 child’s toy or love offering to buy local children Christmas gifts. Chicken plates will be available for $6 and hot dogs plates for $5, along with gospel singing. Call Evelyn Adams at 706-671-7988 for more information.
Anna Shaw Children’s Institute will hold its next CHAMP (Classes to Help, Advise & Motivate Parents) webinar on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at noon. The topic is “Pediatric Therapies: The Importance of Seeing a Pediatric Trained Therapist.” Presenters will include Megan Swartout, occupational therapist; Lynn Sams, speech therapist; and Ashley Lantz, physical therapist. For more information, call 706-226-8900.
The Calhoun Recreation Department will host Outdoor Movie Night, Friday, Oct. 9, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Admission is free and food trucks will be on site.
Heritage Baptist Church is hosting its annual Youth Tennis Tournament at the Calhoun Tennis Center, 601 S. River St., Saturday, Oct. 9, through Friday, Oct. 15, with proceeds going towards the Heritage BC summer camp. For more information call Sara Hayes at 706-307-0546, or Devin Hayes at 706-307-9667.
House of Compassion, 1098 Highway 53 is hosting gospel singing, Saturday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m. Call Betty Pack 706-581-3459 for more information.
The Calhoun Comic and Toy Expo will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Sonoraville Recreation Complex, 7494 Ga. Hwy. 53.
The annual Calhoun Rotary Club Golf Tournament will be held, Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fields Ferry Golf Course with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. and registration at 11 a.m. Registration includes 18 holes of golf and a box lunch for each player. Price per team is $400, or $100 per individual player. Format is an 18-hole four-man scramble with prizes.
The Calhoun VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will host its 2021 Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 23, beginning at 3 p.m. for vendors and 4 p.m. for the festival. Activities will include a bounce house, hay ride, petting zoo, pony rides, a 50/50 raffle and more.
The Georgia String Band Festival set for Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., has been POSTPONED due to COVID-19. A makeup date has not yet been set.
The Georgia Association of Conservation Districts will host a Pollinators in Ag Education Workshop, Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Gordon County Ag Services Center, 1282 Highway 53 Spur. To register, or for more information visit www.gacd.us/pollinators online.
Upcoming
The next meeting for the Coosa-North Georgia Water Planning Council will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the Calhoun Depot, 109 S. King St.
Calhoun First Presbyterian Church, 829 Red Bud Road, will host its annual “Mistletoe Market” Arts & Crafts Festival, Saturday, Nov. 20 and 21. Those interested in renting a booth, call Sharla Smith 478-983-2570.
Ongoing
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., has resumed Noni’s Nook Story Time for children of all ages each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Children can sing, hear stories and participate in crafts. All aspects of in-person programming are subject to change based on health crisis guidelines and procedures.
Downtown Calhoun hosts a farmers market outside the Depot, 109 S. King St., Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will hold a veterans outreach breakfast the last Saturday of each month, from 8 to 10 a.m., in the event hall. The free breakfast is open to all local veterans.
Calhoun Anglican Fellowship is working to establish an orthodox and evangelical fellowship of like-minded Anglicans or other Christians interested in the Anglican Way committed to the authority of scripture and worship according to the Book of Common Prayer. The group is in formation and will be associated with the Anglican Diocese of the South. To express interest in this group please email pastorgoggans@gmail.com or call 706-506-1241.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., hosts Toddler Friday the second Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with hands-on art, story time and music. Cost per child is $7 for the first, and $5 for each additional child. For more information, call 706-629-2599.
The Northwest Georgia Breast Cancer Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Peeples Cancer Institute conference room, 1212 Memorial Drive, Dalton. For questions, call 706-226-8966.
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge, located at 100 Peters St.