June
Copper Creek Farm will host its annual Sunflower Festival June 10-12 at 1514 Reeves Station Road. This year’s event features hayrides, duck and pig races, 100-foot barn slides, watermelon cannons, pony rides, steer roping and more. Children are invited to mine for gems and watch an animated chicken show, while adults have the opportunity to enjoy a visit to the honey bee barn or to grab a bite to eat from Copper Creek Grill.
Highland Rivers Health is hosting a Family Fun Day at Red Top Mountain State Park, Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Group Shelter 2, 30 Lodge Road. Activities will include free BBQ lunch, bounce house, live DJ music, face painting, games and activities, a resource fair and a fishing competition.
Anna Shaw Children’s Institute will hold a Saturday workshop on “Strategies for Behavior Management” on Saturday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to noon. Evan Anderson, PhD, pediatric psychologist, will present the program. The workshop is for parents, grandparents and guardians. No childcare will be provided. If you would like to attend this class and need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, please indicate when registering. ASCI follows social distancing and CDC safety guidelines. Please park in the lower level parking lot. Space is limited. Call 706-226-8911 to RSVP.
Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 997 Brownlee Mountain Road, Adairsville, will be hosting The Rolands for homecoming, Sunday, June 13, at 10:30 am. Dinner will be served following the morning service.
Harris Arts Center Art Camp will still be offered June 14 through 18, with morning sessions from 9-11:30 a.m. for ages 7-9, and afternoon sessions from 1-3:30 p.m. for ages 10-13. Cost is $80 for HAC members and $90 for non-members. Masks for campers are optional. Students will explore the joy of creativity by experiencing drawing, painting and clay techniques. Those interested in art camp must register by June 10. Call 706 629-2599 for more information.
The 12th Annual 1st Sgt. John D. Blair Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Friday, June 18, at the Calhoun Elks Golf and Country Club, 143 Craigtown Road. Cost to register is $100 per player for four-person select shot. A sack lunch is included and a steak dinner, auction and prizes will follow at American Legion Post 47. For more information call Terry at 770-608-2136.
This year’s Voluntary Action Center Murder Mystery fundraiser, “Murder at the Redneck Reunion,” will have showtimes Saturday, June 19, at 5 p.m., with the second set to start later that same evening at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50. To learn more about the fundraiser or the Voluntary Action Center, visit www.voluntaryactioncenter.org.
The 42nd Annual Phillips Championship Rodeo will be held Friday, Jun 25 and Saturday, June 26, at 475 Mt. Zion Road, Resaca, at 7:30 p.m. with gates opening at 6. Tickets at the gate will be $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 5-9 and ages 4 and under free.
New Town Baptist Church will host a worship concert by Children Of The Promise on Sunday, June 27, at 6 p.m. Pastor Walter Hare invites the community to hear this gifted group minister in music and testimony.
July
Northwest Georgia Regional Fairgrounds, 1060 Liberty Road, will host its annual Star Spangled Celebration, Sunday, July 4, with gates opening at 5 p.m., and concerts and activities beginning at 6 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m.
Harris Arts Center Theater Camp for ages 6-16 runs July 12 through 23, with performances on July 23 and 24. All campers will attend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during week one and either 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. in week two depending on cast. Cost is $225 for HAC members and $250 for non-members. Masks will be required during daytime camp, but will not be worn by campers during performances. Registration ends July 9. Call 706 629-2599 for more information.
Ongoing
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St.,hosts Toddler Friday the second Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with hands-on art, story time and music. Cost per child is $7 for the first, and $5 for each additional child. For more information, call 706-629-2599.
The Northwest Georgia Breast Cancer Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Peeples Cancer Institute conference room, 1212 Memorial Drive, Dalton. For questions, call 706-226-8966.
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge, located at 100 Peters St.