August
Prater Ford, 704 S. Wall St., will serve as a donation drop-off point for the Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls program through Sept. 3. New shoes and socks will be accepted at the dealership’s showroom during business hours. The greatest need is for larger shoes for preteens and teenage children, but any size for children will be accepted.
Oostanaula Community Club will host a benefit Saturday, Aug. 21, for Ricky Blankenship to help with medical bills. There will be a home cooked meal served including fried chicken, chicken and dressing lined up with lots of sides, desserts and drinks for $8, along with entertainment by Highway 411, and cake walks.
The Calhoun Woman’s Club will host their 28th Sequoyah Ball, Saturday, Aug. 21, at 209 On Wall Street. A silent auction and hors d’oeuvre will begin at 6:30 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by The Dexter Thomas Band featuring India Galyean, and proceeds will benefit the Voluntary Action Center. Limited tickets are available online at calhounwomansclub.org.
Salem Baptist Church, 1501 McDaniel Station Road, will host Grammy nominated group The Nelons, Saturday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m. Complete information is available at thenelons.com or by calling 706-629-2298.
The regular monthly meeting of the Coosa River Conservation District will be held in person on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. at the Gordon County Extension & Ag. Service building located at 1282 SR 53 Spur. To join, dial 605-313-4144 and enter access code 213 6625.
The Highland Rivers Health Governing Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 10:30 AM via teleconference due to circumstances necessitated by the public health emergency involving public safety. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information, please call 706/270-5000.
Harris Arts Center and Calhoun Little Theatre present a production of “Always ... Patsy Cline” Aug. 26 through Aug. 28, at 7 p.m., and Aug. 29, at 2 p.m. For ticket information, visit harrisartscenter.com. Tickets start at $10.
The Calhoun Recreation Department will host Bark in the Park, Saturday, Aug. 28, with a walk beginning at 9 a.m. at the bridge. This year’s event benefits PAWS Angels and will include contests, adoptions, vendors and a free raffle.
September
Anna Shaw Children’s Institute will hold its next CHAMP (Classes to Help, Advise & Motivate Parents) webinar on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at noon. Hannah Cannon, MS, CCC-SLP, speech language pathologist, will present a program on “Using Visual Supports at Home.” Please visit the event section on Facebook.com/HamiltonCares for live streaming information. For more information, call 706-226-8900.
The annual Rough Rider Memorial 5K, hosted by Calhoun’s Georgia Army National Guard unit, will begin at 7:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at the George Chambers Resource Center, 1000 Highway 53 Spur. Online registration is open through Sept. 5 at runsignup.com.
The Gordon Chamber’s Young Professional Committee will host Amazing Race 2021 beginning at the Sonoraville Recreation Complex, Saturday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m., but teams must be registered and ready to run by 9:30 a.m. Registration booth will open at 9 a.m. With questions, call Joni Harbin at 706-625-3200 or email jharbin@gordoncountychamber.com.
The annual NWGA Regional Fair Parade will be held, Saturday, Sept. 11, downtown Calhoun. This year’s parade will be on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, and will have a “Patriots Day” theme to honor area military personnel and veterans. More details to be released at a later date.
Bethesda Baptist Church, 146 Bethesda Church Road, Red Bud, will host “Facing the Future in Faith,” Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. to noon. Join for information regarding financial family ties, legal matters relating to wills, powers of attorney, hospice care and funeral planning. Lunch will follow. Call Sara Heath at 706-280-6691 to register.
United Way of Gordon County will host its 28th annual Unity Run 5K on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Register online at gordoncountyunitedway.org/unity-run. Price is $25 for adults, $15 for students 6 to 18, and free for children five and younger. To be guaranteed a race T-shirt and to be timed for the race, you must register by Sept. 3. Race day registration is $30 for all.
Upcoming
The Calhoun Comic and Toy Expo will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Sonoraville Recreation Complex, 7494 Ga. Hwy. 53.
The Georgia String Band Festival will be held Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St. Performances will kick off that Friday evening with music from Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton at 7 p.m., and the Gordon County Fiddlers’ Convention will get started at noon on Saturday. More details to be released.
Ongoing
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., has resumed Noni’s Nook Story Time for children of all ages each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Children can sing, hear stories and participate in crafts. All aspects of in-person programming are subject to change based on health crisis guidelines and procedures.
Downtown Calhoun hosts a farmers market outside the Depot, 109 S. King St., Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will hold a veterans outreach breakfast the last Saturday of each month, from 8 to 10 a.m., in the event hall. The free breakfast is open to all local veterans.
Calhoun Anglican Fellowship is working to establish an orthodox and evangelical fellowship of like-minded Anglicans or other Christians interested in the Anglican Way committed to the authority of scripture and worship according to the Book of Common Prayer. The group is in formation and will be associated with the Anglican Diocese of the South. To express interest in this group please email pastorgoggans@gmail.com or call 706-506-1241.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., hosts Toddler Friday the second Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with hands-on art, story time and music. Cost per child is $7 for the first, and $5 for each additional child. For more information, call 706-629-2599.
The Northwest Georgia Breast Cancer Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Peeples Cancer Institute conference room, 1212 Memorial Drive, Dalton. For questions, call 706-226-8966.
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge, located at 100 Peters St.