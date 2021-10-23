October
The Calhoun VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will host its 2021 Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 23, beginning at 3 p.m. for vendors and 4 p.m. for the festival. Activities will include a bounce house, hay ride, petting zoo, pony rides, a 50/50 raffle and more.
Gordon Central High School baseball and girl’s basketball teams will hold a pancake breakfast fundraiser at Longhorn’s, 1301 Lovers Lane Road, on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 7 to 10 a.m. Tickets are $10 each. See players for tickets.
The Georgia Association of Conservation Districts will host a Pollinators in Ag Education Workshop, Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Gordon County Ag Services Center, 1282 Highway 53 Spur. To register, or for more information visit www.gacd.us/pollinators online.
The Child Advocacy Center will host a free community education class Monday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m., at the Calhoun Gordon County Library, 100 N. Park Ave. The topic will be internet safety for kids in a digital world.
Freedom from Smoking Peeples Cancer Institute at Hamilton Medical Center will host an American Lung Association’s eight-week quit smoking program. The next session will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. (tentatively via Zoom Webinar). The program will be overseen by a certified facilitator. To RSVP, visit HamiltonHealth.com/quit. For more information on the program, visit Lung.org/ff. With questions, please email mgibson@hhcs.org or call 706-272-8966.
The Highland Rivers Health Governing Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 10:30 a.m. in the Reaching our Community Clubhouse located at 1 Goodyear Avenue, Cartersville. The Finance and Corporate Compliance Committees will meet at 9:30 a.m. The meeting is open to the public. For information or directions call 706-270-5000.
Gordon Central High School will hold its Homecoming Parade, Thursday, Oct. 28, starting at 7 p.m., following the traditional route through downtown Calhoun.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., will host a free Dia de los Muertos celebration, Thursday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event includes snacks, face painting and other activities. Call 706-629-2599 or visit harrisartscenter.com for more information.
Calhoun/Gordon County Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host its annual sporting clays tournament, Saturday, Oct. 30, at 8:30 a.m. at Barnsley Gardens, 145 Barnsely Church Road, Adairsville. Call Jesse Vaughn at 770-548-3646 for more information.
Calhoun Rec. Department, 601 S. River St., will host its Halloween Hustle 5K, Saturday, Oct. 30 at 9 a.m. Registration is $25 for students and $35 for adults. Race day registration begins at 8 a.m. Email calhounhrclub@gmail.com for more information.
The City of Calhoun will observe the Halloween holiday on Sunday, Oct. 31 with trick-or-treating from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Downtown merchants will hold a trick-or-treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. the Friday before on Oct. 29.
November
Tallatoona Community Action Partnership will begin accepting appointments for its LIHEAP Heating Assistance program, Nov. 1, for senior households of 65 years of age and older, as well as home bound households. Schedule online at tallatoonacap.org or by phone at 770-817-4866 Option 2.
Tallatoona Community Action Partnership will begin accepting appointments for its LIHWAP Water Assistance program, Nov. 1, for households with disconnected service or past due account balances during the months of November and December. Schedule online at tallatoonacap.org or by phone at 770-817-4866 Option 2.
Domestic Violence Outreach will host a free community education class, Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 9 a.m., at the Calhoun Gordon County Library, 100 N. Park Ave. The topic will be teaching children about healthy relationships.
Anna Shaw Children’s Institute will hold its next CHAMP webinar on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at noon. The topic is “Preparing for Your Child’s Medical and Therapy Appointments.” Presenters will include Emily Brandt, MD; Jessica Truelove, RN; and Laurie McGee, PT, DPT. Please visit the event section on Facebook.com/HamiltonCares for live streaming information. For more information, call 706-226-8900.
The next meeting for the Coosa-North Georgia Water Planning Council will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the Calhoun Depot, 109 S. King St.
The Board of Trustees of the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System, serving Gordon, Murray and Whitfield counties, will hold its regular quarterly meeting Thursday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m. at the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 North Park Ave. This meeting is open to the public.
Domestic Violence Outreach will host a free community education class, Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m., at the Calhoun Gordon County Library, 100 N. Park Ave. The topic will be teaching children about healthy relationships.
Truist Mortgage will host a free community education class, Thursday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m., at the Calhoun Gordon County Library, 100 N. Park Ave. The topic will be family budgeting.
Calhoun First Presbyterian Church, 829 Red Bud Road, will host its annual “Mistletoe Market” Arts & Crafts Festival, Saturday, Nov. 20 and 21. Those interested in renting a booth, call Sharla Smith 478-983-2570.
Ongoing
Gordon County DFCS is seeking individual or group sponsors for children’s Christmas gifts. Help make the holidays special for foster children. Contact Jody Sanderson to request Christmas list at jody.sanderson@dhs.ga.gov, or by calling 706-802-2995
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., has resumed Noni’s Nook Story Time for children of all ages each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Children can sing, hear stories and participate in crafts. All aspects of in-person programming are subject to change based on health crisis guidelines and procedures.
Downtown Calhoun hosts a farmers market outside the Depot, 109 S. King St., Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will hold a veterans outreach breakfast the last Saturday of each month, from 8 to 10 a.m., in the event hall. The free breakfast is open to all local veterans.
Calhoun Anglican Fellowship is working to establish an orthodox and evangelical fellowship of like-minded Anglicans or other Christians interested in the Anglican Way committed to the authority of scripture and worship according to the Book of Common Prayer. The group is in formation and will be associated with the Anglican Diocese of the South. To express interest in this group please email pastorgoggans@gmail.com or call 706-506-1241.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., hosts Toddler Friday the second Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with hands-on art, story time and music. Cost per child is $7 for the first, and $5 for each additional child. For more information, call 706-629-2599.
The Northwest Georgia Breast Cancer Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Peeples Cancer Institute conference room, 1212 Memorial Drive, Dalton. For questions, call 706-226-8966.
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge, located at 100 Peters St.
Upcoming
Tallatoona Community Action Partnership will begin accepting appointments for its LIHEAP Heating Assistance program, Nov. 1, for senior households of 65 years of age and older, as well as home bound households. Schedule online at tallatoonacap.org or by phone at 770-817-4866 Option 2.
Tallatoona Community Action Partnership will begin accepting appointments for its LIHWAP Water Assistance program, Nov. 1, for households with disconnected service or past due account balances during the months of November and December. Schedule online at tallatoonacap.org or by phone at 770-817-4866 Option 2.
Tallatoona Community Action Partnership will begin accepting appointments for its LIHWAP Water Assistance program, Jan. 3, for senior households 60 years of age or older with disconnected service or past due account balances, or with children in the home 5 years or younger. Schedule online at tallatoonacap.org or by phone at 770-817-4866 Option 2.
Tallatoona Community Action Partnership will begin accepting appointments for its LIHWAP Water Assistance program, Feb. 1, for all households with disconnected service or past due account balances. Schedule online at tallatoonacap.org or by phone at 770-817-4866 Option 2.