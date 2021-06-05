June
Georgia Veterans Outreach Project will host two free virtual legal clinics for veterans who are Georgia residents to speak with lawyers about any legal issues they may have. The first clinic will be June 5 with another on July 10. To register call 706-542-6439 or email uga.veteransclinic@gmail.com.
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church will host a Destination Dig Vacation Bible School Sunday, June 6, through Thursday, June 10, with dinner served at 5 p.m. and classes from 6 to 8 p.m.
Fellowship Baptist Church of Plainville will host a homecoming service, Sunday, June 6, at 10:30 a.m. The Anchormen will be guest singers and a meal will follow the service. Everyone is invited.
Copper Creek Farm will host its annual Sunflower Festival June 10-12 at 1514 Reeves Station Road. This year’s event features hayrides, duck and pig races, 100-foot barn slides, watermelon cannons, pony rides, steer roping and more. Children are invited to mine for gems and watch an animated chicken show, while adults have the opportunity to enjoy a visit to the honey bee barn or to grab a bite to eat from Copper Creek Grill.
Highland Rivers Health is hosting a Family Fun Day at Red Top Mountain State Park, Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Group Shelter 2, 30 Lodge Road. Activities will include free BBQ lunch, bounce house, live DJ music, face painting, games and activities, a resource fair and a fishing competition.
Anna Shaw Children’s Institute will hold a Saturday workshop on “Strategies for Behavior Management” on Saturday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to noon. Evan Anderson, PhD, pediatric psychologist, will present the program. The workshop is for parents, grandparents and guardians. No childcare will be provided. If you would like to attend this class and need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, please indicate when registering. ASCI follows social distancing and CDC safety guidelines. Please park in the lower level parking lot. Space is limited. Call 706-226-8911 to RSVP.
Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 997 Brownlee Mountain Road, Adairsville, will be hosting The Rolands for homecoming, Sunday, June 13, at 10:30 am. Dinner will be served following the morning service.
Ongoing
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge, located at 100 Peters St.