September
The Calhoun Gordon County Public Library will host a free Google Docs class, Thursday, Sept. 9, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Email latourb@ngrl.org for more information.
The Northwest Georgia Regional Fair runs Sept. 10 through Sept. 18, at the fairgrounds, 1060 Liberty Road, off Highway 53. Gates open nightly at 5 p.m. with unlimited rides for $25 each evening. Admission includes nightly concerts, livestock shows, pageants, school band performances and a petting zoo. Visit nwgafair.com for more information.
The annual Rough Rider Memorial 5K, hosted by Calhoun’s Georgia Army National Guard unit, will begin at 7:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at the George Chambers Resource Center, 1000 Highway 53 Spur. Online registration is open through Sept. 5 at runsignup.com.
The Gordon Chamber’s Young Professional Committee will host Amazing Race 2021 beginning at the Sonoraville Recreation Complex, Saturday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m., but teams must be registered and ready to run by 9:30 a.m. Registration booth will open at 9 a.m. With questions, call Joni Harbin at 706-625-3200 or email jharbin@gordoncountychamber.com.
The Northwest Georgia Regional Fair Parade, themed “Patriots Day” will run through downtown Calhoun, Saturday, Sept. 11, beginning at 11 a.m.
Samantha Lusk & Associates Realty will host a Meals of Freedom barbecue lunch Celebration, Saturday, Sept. 11, from noon to 2 p.m. at the VFW outdoor pavilion, 406 W. Line St., for military veterans and local first responders.
Calhoun Assembly of God, 1080 Rome Road, will host Rev. Marvin Booth, Sunday, Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
Court Appointed Special Advocates will host a free volunteer training, Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Northpointe Church in Adairsville. Dial 770-386-1060, Ext. 241 for more information.
Gordon County Schools will host a special education private/homeschool consultation for students with disabilities (as required by IDEA 2004), Sept. 16, at 10 a.m., at the Special Education Office, 7300 Fairmount Highway, Building No. 2. The meeting will cover the child find process; the determination of proportionate share of funds available to serve parentally placed private and home school children with disabilities — including how that amount is calculated; the consultation procedures and how they operate; how, where, and by whom special education services and/or related services will be provided and a discussion of the type of services; and how the Local Education Agency (LEA) will notify private / home school officials of the reason why the LEA chose not to provide services if the LEA and provider disagree.
Souls Harvest Ministries, 4624 Fairmount Highway, will host a variety sale Friday, Sept. 17, and Saturday, Sept. 18, beginning at 8 a.m. each morning.
The Bartow County Lions Club will host its 9th Annual Pros vs. Joes BBQ Competition, Saturday, Sept. 18, at Dellinger Park in Cartersville from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A $10 donation allows entry tot he competition. Email BartwoCountyLionsClub@gmail.com or call/text Jordon at 770-853-8828 or Nick at 770-547-9126.
The NERA Raccoon River Run is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Highway 225 boat ramp between 8 and 10 a.m. The event will benefit the Calhoun Gordon County Boys and Girls Club. Call 770-789-9007 for more information.
BBQ Boogie and Blues 2021 is set for Friday, Sept. 24, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Calhoun. The 9th annual event is a nationally sanctioned barbecue competition by the Kansas City Barbecue Society, and offers family-friendly activities, arts and crafts, live entertainment and a variety of different styles of food in addition to barbecue.
Bethesda Baptist Church, 146 Bethesda Church Road, Red Bud, will host “Facing the Future in Faith,” Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. to noon. Join for information regarding financial family ties, legal matters relating to wills, powers of attorney, hospice care and funeral planning. Lunch will follow. Call Sara Heath at 706-280-6691 to register.
United Way of Gordon County will host its 28th annual Unity Run 5K on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Register online at gordoncountyunitedway.org/unity-run. Price is $25 for adults, $15 for students 6 to 18, and free for children five and younger. To be guaranteed a race T-shirt and to be timed for the race, you must register by Sept. 3. Race day registration is $30 for all.
October
Living Waters Ministry will host a motorcycle benefit, Saturday, Oct. 2, noon, at 5730 Fairmount Highway. Please bring a $5 child’s toy or love offering to buy local children Christmas gifts. Chicken plates will be available for $6 and hot dogs plates for $5, along with gospel singing. Call Evelyn Adams at 706-671-7988 for more information.
The Calhoun Comic and Toy Expo will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Sonoraville Recreation Complex, 7494 Ga. Hwy. 53.
The Georgia String Band Festival will be held Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St. Performances will kick off that Friday evening with music from Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton at 7 p.m., and the Gordon County Fiddlers’ Convention will get started at noon on Saturday. More details to be released.
The Georgia Association of Conservation Districts will host a Pollinators in Ag Education Workshop, Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Gordon County Ag Services Center, 1282 Highway 53 Spur. To register, or for more information visit www.gacd.us/pollinators online.
Ongoing
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., has resumed Noni’s Nook Story Time for children of all ages each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Children can sing, hear stories and participate in crafts. All aspects of in-person programming are subject to change based on health crisis guidelines and procedures.
Downtown Calhoun hosts a farmers market outside the Depot, 109 S. King St., Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will hold a veterans outreach breakfast the last Saturday of each month, from 8 to 10 a.m., in the event hall. The free breakfast is open to all local veterans.
Calhoun Anglican Fellowship is working to establish an orthodox and evangelical fellowship of like-minded Anglicans or other Christians interested in the Anglican Way committed to the authority of scripture and worship according to the Book of Common Prayer. The group is in formation and will be associated with the Anglican Diocese of the South. To express interest in this group please email pastorgoggans@gmail.com or call 706-506-1241.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., hosts Toddler Friday the second Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with hands-on art, story time and music. Cost per child is $7 for the first, and $5 for each additional child. For more information, call 706-629-2599.
The Northwest Georgia Breast Cancer Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Peeples Cancer Institute conference room, 1212 Memorial Drive, Dalton. For questions, call 706-226-8966.
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge, located at 100 Peters St.