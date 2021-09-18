September
The Ride for Landon motorcycle ride hosted by the Christian Motorcycle Association will leave from Heritage Baptist Church, 345 Curtis Parkway, Saturday, Sept. 18, with registration at 10 a.m. and the ride beginning at 11:30 a.m. The entry fee is $25 per bike with proceeds benefiting the family of Red Bud student Landon Hoyle.
The Bartow County Lions Club will host its 9th Annual Pros vs. Joes BBQ Competition, Saturday, Sept. 18, at Dellinger Park in Cartersville from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A $10 donation allows entry to the competition. Email BartowCountyLionsClub@gmail.com or call/text Jordon at 770-853-8828 or Nick at 770-547-9126.
The NERA Raccoon River Run is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Highway 225 boat ramp between 8 and 10 a.m. The event will benefit the Calhoun Gordon County Boys & Girls Club. Call 770-789-9007 for more information.
BBQ Boogie and Blues 2021 is set for Friday, Sept. 24, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Calhoun. The 9th annual event is a nationally sanctioned barbecue competition by the Kansas City Barbecue Society, and offers family-friendly activities, arts and crafts, live entertainment and a variety of different styles of food in addition to barbecue.
Bethesda Baptist Church, 146 Bethesda Church Road, Red Bud, will host “Facing the Future in Faith,” Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. to noon. Join for information regarding financial family ties, legal matters relating to wills, powers of attorney, hospice care and funeral planning. Lunch will follow. Call Sara Heath at 706-280-6691 to register.
United Way of Gordon County will host its 28th annual Unity Run 5K on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Register online at gordoncountyunitedway.org/unity-run. Price is $25 for adults, $15 for students 6 to 18, and free for children five and younger. To be guaranteed a race T-shirt and to be timed for the race, you must register by Sept. 3. Race day registration is $30 for all.
October
Calhoun First Presbyterian Church, 829 Red Bud Road, will have a Community Yard Sale, Friday, Oct. 1, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 2, from 8 a.m. to noon. Masks are required inside the building. For more information, call Jim Clark 770-608-5554.
Living Waters Ministry will host a motorcycle benefit, Saturday, Oct. 2, noon, at 5730 Fairmount Highway. Please bring a $5 child’s toy or love offering to buy local children Christmas gifts. Chicken plates will be available for $6 and hot dogs plates for $5, along with gospel singing. Call Evelyn Adams at 706-671-7988 for more information.
The Calhoun Comic and Toy Expo will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Sonoraville Recreation Complex, 7494 Ga. Hwy. 53.
The Georgia String Band Festival will be held Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St. Performances will kick off that Friday evening with music from Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton at 7 p.m., and the Gordon County Fiddlers’ Convention will get started at noon on Saturday. More details to be released.
The Georgia Association of Conservation Districts will host a Pollinators in Ag Education Workshop, Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Gordon County Ag Services Center, 1282 Highway 53 Spur. To register, or for more information visit www.gacd.us/pollinators online.
Upcoming
Calhoun First Presbyterian Church, 829 Red Bud Road, will host its annual “Mistletoe Market” Arts & Crafts Festival, Saturday, Nov. 20 and 21. Those interested in renting a booth, call Sharla Smith 478-983-2570.
The Calhoun VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will host its 2021 Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 23, beginning at 3 p.m. for vendors and 4 p.m. for the festival. Activities will include a bounce house, hay ride, petting zoo, pony rides, a 50/50 raffle and more.
Ongoing
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., has resumed Noni’s Nook Story Time for children of all ages each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Children can sing, hear stories and participate in crafts. All aspects of in-person programming are subject to change based on health crisis guidelines and procedures.
Downtown Calhoun hosts a farmers market outside the Depot, 109 S. King St., Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will hold a veterans outreach breakfast the last Saturday of each month, from 8 to 10 a.m., in the event hall. The free breakfast is open to all local veterans.
Calhoun Anglican Fellowship is working to establish an orthodox and evangelical fellowship of like-minded Anglicans or other Christians interested in the Anglican Way committed to the authority of scripture and worship according to the Book of Common Prayer. The group is in formation and will be associated with the Anglican Diocese of the South. To express interest in this group please email pastorgoggans@gmail.com or call 706-506-1241.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., hosts Toddler Friday the second Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with hands-on art, story time and music. Cost per child is $7 for the first, and $5 for each additional child. For more information, call 706-629-2599.
The Northwest Georgia Breast Cancer Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Peeples Cancer Institute conference room, 1212 Memorial Drive, Dalton. For questions, call 706-226-8966.
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge, located at 100 Peters St.