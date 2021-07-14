July
The Calhoun Gordon County Library is now no longer requiring appointments of placing limits on the amount of time for library visits. Visit nglr.org for updated hours.
Harris Arts Center Theater Camp for ages 6-16 runs July 12 through 23, with performances on July 23 and 24. All campers will attend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during week one and either 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. in week two depending on cast. Cost is $225 for HAC members and $250 for non-members. Masks will be required during daytime camp, but will not be worn by campers during performances. Registration ends July 9. Call 706 629-2599 for more information.
Resaca Assembly of God will host a VBS July 17-18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The theme will be Wilderness Escape.
Oakman Community Vacation Bible School will be held July 19 through 23 from 6:30 To 9:10 p.m. at Oakman Baptist Church. The VBS is in cooperation with Fairview Church of God.
New Zion Baptist Church, 568 Roland Hayes Parkway, will host VBS July 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for pre-K through adults. Pre-registration will be July 17 from 2 to 6 p.m.
Christian Community Outreach will host its annual Back to School Celebration, Saturday, July 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Calhoun Recreation Department, 601 S. River St. There will be free backpacks, school supplies, clothing, shoes and haircuts, as well as games, activities and food for the entire family. Contact Sherry at 678-767-0071 for more information.
August
Anna Shaw Children’s Institute will hold its next CHAMP (Classes to Help, Advise & Motivate Parents) webinar on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at noon. Nancy Carnevale, MD, developmental pediatrician, will present a program on “Tips for School Success.” Call 706-226-8900.for more information.
Upcoming
United Way of Gordon County will host its 28th Annual Unity Run 5K on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Register online at gordoncountyunitedway.org/unity-run. Price is $25 for adults, $15 for students 6 to 18, and free for children five and younger. To be guaranteed a race t-shirt and to be timed for the race, you must register by Sept. 3rd. Race day registration is $30 for all.
Ongoing
Calhoun Anglican Fellowship is working to establish an orthodox and evangelical fellowship of like-minded Anglicans or other Christians interested in the Anglican Way committed to the authority of scripture and worship according to the Book of Common Prayer. The group is in formation and will be associated with the Anglican Diocese of the South. To express interest in this group please email pastorgoggans@gmail.com or call 706-506-1241.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., hosts Toddler Friday the second Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with hands-on art, story time and music. Cost per child is $7 for the first, and $5 for each additional child. For more information, call 706-629-2599.
The Northwest Georgia Breast Cancer Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Peeples Cancer Institute conference room, 1212 Memorial Drive, Dalton. For questions, call 706-226-8966.
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge, located at 100 Peters St.