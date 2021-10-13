October
Heritage Baptist Church is hosting its annual Youth Tennis Tournament at the Calhoun Tennis Center, 601 S. River St., Saturday, Oct. 9, through Friday, Oct. 15, with proceeds going towards the Heritage BC summer camp. For more information call Sara Hayes at 706-307-0546, or Devin Hayes at 706-307-9667.
The Gordon County Republican Party will hold its next meeting Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. at the Depot, 109 S. King St., with State Labor Commissioner candidate Sen. Bruce Thompson and Dave Davies speaking.
Gordon Preventative Initiative will host a free community education class, Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m. at the Calhoun Gordon County Library, 100 N. Park Ave. The topic will be prevention resources for families.
The Calhoun Comic and Toy Expo will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Sonoraville Recreation Complex, 7494 Ga. 53.
Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, 2341 Everett Springs Road, Armuchee, will host Cars & Crafts in the Country, Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be cars, local crafts, lunch and other treats and admission is free. Per car pre-registration entry is $20, or $25 the day of with funds benefiting children and youth ministries. Contact Ray Barton at 706-235-3675 for more information.
Calhoun Elks Club will host its 2021 Soccer Shoot, Sunday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. at the River park Soccer Complex for boys and girls ages U-8, U-10, U-12, U-14 and U-16. The event is free with same day registration. Medals will be awarded to the top two scorers. Contact Chuck Ruth at 770-548-5620 for more information.
The annual Calhoun Rotary Club Golf Tournament will be held, Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fields Ferry Golf Course with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. and registration at 11 a.m. Registration includes 18 holes of golf and a box lunch for each player. Price per team is $400, or $100 per individual player. Format is an 18-hole four-man scramble with prizes.
Truist Mortgage will host a free community education class, Thursday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m., at the Calhoun Gordon County Library, 100 N. Park Ave. The topic will be becoming a homeowner.
The Georgia String Band Festival set for Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., has been POSTPONED due to COVID-19. A makeup date has not yet been set.
The Calhoun VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will host its 2021 Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 23, beginning at 3 p.m. for vendors and 4 p.m. for the festival. Activities will include a bounce house, hay ride, petting zoo, pony rides, a 50/50 raffle and more.
Gordon Central High School baseball and girl’s basketball teams will hold a pancake breakfast fundraiser at Longhorn’s, 1301 Lovers Lane Road, on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 7 to 10 a.m. Tickets are $10 each. See players for tickets.
The Georgia Association of Conservation Districts will host a Pollinators in Ag Education Workshop, Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Gordon County Ag Services Center, 1282 Highway 53 Spur. To register, or for more information visit www.gacd.us/pollinators online.
The Child Advocacy Center will host a free community education class Monday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m., at the Calhoun Gordon County Library, 100 N. Park Ave. The topic will be internet safety for kids in a digital world.
Gordon Central High School will hold its Homecoming Parade, Thursday, Oct. 28, starting at 7 p.m., following the traditional route through downtown Calhoun.
The City of Calhoun will observe the Halloween holiday on Sunday, Oct. 31 with trick-or-treating from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Downtown merchants will hold a trick-or-treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. the Friday before on Oct. 29.
November
Domestic Violence Outreach will host a free community education class, Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 9 a.m., at the Calhoun Gordon County Library, 100 N. Park Ave. The topic will be teaching children about healthy relationships.
The next meeting for the Coosa-North Georgia Water Planning Council will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the Calhoun Depot, 109 S. King St.
Domestic Violence Outreach will host a free community education class, Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m., at the Calhoun Gordon County Library, 100 N. Park Ave. The topic will be teaching children about healthy relationships.
Truist Mortgage will host a free community education class, Thursday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m., at the Calhoun Gordon County Library, 100 N. Park Ave. The topic will be family budgeting.
Calhoun First Presbyterian Church, 829 Red Bud Road, will host its annual “Mistletoe Market” Arts & Crafts Festival, Saturday, Nov. 20 and 21. Those interested in renting a booth, call Sharla Smith 478-983-2570.
Ongoing
Gordon County DFCS is seeking individual or group sponsors for children’s Christmas gifts. Help make the holidays special for foster children. Contact Jody Sanderson to request Christmas list at jody.sanderson@dhs.ga.gov, or by calling 706-802-2995
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., has resumed Noni’s Nook Story Time for children of all ages each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Children can sing, hear stories and participate in crafts. All aspects of in-person programming are subject to change based on health crisis guidelines and procedures.
Downtown Calhoun hosts a farmers market outside the Depot, 109 S. King St., Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will hold a veterans outreach breakfast the last Saturday of each month, from 8 to 10 a.m., in the event hall. The free breakfast is open to all local veterans.
Calhoun Anglican Fellowship is working to establish an orthodox and evangelical fellowship of like-minded Anglicans or other Christians interested in the Anglican Way committed to the authority of scripture and worship according to the Book of Common Prayer. The group is in formation and will be associated with the Anglican Diocese of the South. To express interest in this group please email pastorgoggans@gmail.com or call 706-506-1241.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., hosts Toddler Friday the second Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with hands-on art, story time and music. Cost per child is $7 for the first, and $5 for each additional child. For more information, call 706-629-2599.
The Northwest Georgia Breast Cancer Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Peeples Cancer Institute conference room, 1212 Memorial Drive, Dalton. For questions, call 706-226-8966.
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge, located at 100 Peters St.