August
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., has resumed Noni’s Nook Story Time for children of all ages each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Children can sing, hear stories and participate in crafts. All aspects of in-person programming are subject to change based on health crisis guidelines and procedures.
The Gordon County GOP will hold a meeting, Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Calhoun Depot at 6:00 p.m. Derek Somerville will present his findings on the Fulton County absentee ballot deep dive. Election integrity and the last federal election will be the topic of discussion.
The Gordon County Child Advocacy Center, 189 Professional Court, Suite 200, will host a ribbon cutting and open house, Thursday, Aug. 12 at 10:30 a.m.
The Georgia Department of Human Services will host a Safe Banking for Older Georgians webinar, Thursday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. Register free online at eventbrite.com.
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 574 Pleasant Hill Road, Ranger, will host a revival Sunday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 18 with weeknight services starting at 7 p.m. There will be special speakers and singers each evening.
AdventHealth Gordon will host a diabetes education class on Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Conference Room E. Designed to provide information and education to those diagnosed with diabetes, participants will learn about diabetes management, exercise, long-term complication prevention, medications, diet, problem-solving, coping and more. Free glucose meters, diabetic-friendly foods and other free samples will be available. Classes will be limited to 6 participants and a guest. Masks are required to be worn while on campus. For more information or to RSVP, please call 706-602-7800 ext. 2310.
The Harris Arts Center Board of Directors invites the community to meet new executive director Miranda Bentley at a reception in her honor on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Community Room on the second floor.
The Calhoun Woman’s Club will host their 28th Sequoyah Ball, Saturday, Aug. 21, at 209 On Wall Street. A silent auction and hors d’oeuvre will begin at 6:30 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by The Dexter Thomas Band featuring India Galyean, and proceeds will benefit the Voluntary Action Center. Limited tickets are available online at calhounwomansclub.org.
Salem Baptist Church, 1501 McDaniel Station Road, will host Grammy nominated group The Nelons, Saturday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m. Complete information is available at thenelons.com or by calling 706-629-2298.
Harris Arts Center and Calhoun Little Theatre present a production of “Always ... Patsy Cline” Aug. 26 through Aug. 28, at 7 p.m., and Aug. 29, at 2 p.m. For ticket information, visit harrisartscenter.com. Tickets start at $10.
The Calhoun Recreation Department will host Bark in the Park, Saturday, Aug. 28, with a walk beginning at 9 a.m. at the bridge. This year’s event benefits PAWS Angels and will include contests, adoptions, vendors and a free raffle.
September
United Way of Gordon County will host its 28th annual Unity Run 5K on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Register online at gordoncountyunitedway.org/unity-run. Price is $25 for adults, $15 for students 6 to 18, and free for children five and younger. To be guaranteed a race T-shirt and to be timed for the race, you must register by Sept. 3. Race day registration is $30 for all.
Upcoming
The Calhoun Comic and Toy Expo will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Sonoraville Recreation Complex, 7494 Ga. Hwy. 53.
Ongoing
Downtown Calhoun hosts a farmers market outside the Depot, 109 S. King St., Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Calhoun’s Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., has announced a veterans outreach breakfast the last Saturday of each month, from 8 to 10 a.m., in the event hall. The free breakfast is open to all local veterans.
Calhoun Anglican Fellowship is working to establish an orthodox and evangelical fellowship of like-minded Anglicans or other Christians interested in the Anglican Way committed to the authority of scripture and worship according to the Book of Common Prayer. The group is in formation and will be associated with the Anglican Diocese of the South. To express interest in this group please email pastorgoggans@gmail.com or call 706-506-1241.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., hosts Toddler Friday the second Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with hands-on art, story time and music. Cost per child is $7 for the first, and $5 for each additional child. For more information, call 706-629-2599.
The Northwest Georgia Breast Cancer Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Peeples Cancer Institute conference room, 1212 Memorial Drive, Dalton. For questions, call 706-226-8966.
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge, located at 100 Peters St.