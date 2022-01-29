January
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will hold its veterans outreach breakfast the Saturday, Jan. 29, from 8 to 10 a.m., in the event hall. The free breakfast is open to all local veterans and is held the last Saturday of each month.
February
NWGA Center for Independent Living is hosting its February (Virtual) Access Collaborative, Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. Online via Zoom. Contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or at 628-246-1825 for the meeting link.
Gordon County Young Farmers will host an adult bee keeping class, Thursday, Feb. 3, at 6:30 p.m. at the Extension Office meeting room, 1282 Highway 53 Spur. RSVP to jstodghill@gcbe.org.
Anna Shaw Children’s Institute will hold its next CHAMP (Classes to Help, Advise & Motivate Parents) webinar on Friday, Feb. 4 at noon. Evan Anderson, PhD, will present “There’s No Perfect Family.” Please visit the event section on Facebook.com/HamiltonCares for live streaming information. For more information, call 706-226-8900.
Encounter Church will host its launch, Sunday, Feb. 6, at 10:30 a.m. inside The Basement Church of Calhoun, 903D S. Wall St.
The Board of Trustees of the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library will hold its quarterly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 4:30 p.m. via online through Google Meet. To join this meeting you can call in using +1 631-898-6536 PIN: 989 026 453# Please note, when joining this meeting, guests will be automatically muted, but will be able to converse through text chat. This meeting is open to the public.
Calhoun Rec. Department 2022 soccer registration is open now through Feb. 17 for ages five through 12. Contact Joshua Gallman at jgallman@calnet-ga.net or by calling 706-629-0177.
Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful will host its 2022 Arbor Day seedling giveaway, Saturday, Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Calhoun Recreation Department. A variety of seedlings will be offered so locals can select trees that are right for their property. Some varieties will be more limited than others.
Calhoun Rec. Department 2022 baseball and softball registration is open now through Feb. 24 for ages five through 14. Register online at CalhounRec.com or in person at 601 S. River St. Call 706-629-0177 for more information.
Gordon County Parks and Recreation is hosting its second annual Ties & Tiaras Daddy-Daughter Dance, Saturday, Feb. 26, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Sonoraville Rec. Department gym, 7494 Fairmount Highway. There will be dinner, dancing and photos. Admission is free, but participants must RSVP by calling 706-602-4435.
Ongoing
Organizers are working to form a Sexual Assault Survivor Group through the Gordon County Child Advocacy Center for victims of sexual assault who need more resources, support and education. Email Cindy@GordonCAC.org, or call 706-602-2184 for more information.
From Gordon County Schools: All children ages 0-21 are entitled to a free education, and that includes children with physical, mental or emotional problems. Some of these children are not identified. Please help us locate and identify them. For more information, please call the Gordon County Board of Education, Special Education Office at 706-629-4474 or email Alecia Segursky, Director Exceptional Student Services at asegursky@gcbe.org if you know of a child with a disability that has not yet been identified.
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will hold a veterans outreach breakfast the last Saturday of each month, from 8 to 10 a.m., in the event hall. The free breakfast is open to all local veterans.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., has paused Noni’s Nook Story Time until March 1.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., hosts Toddler Friday the second Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with hands-on art, story time and music. Cost per child is $7 for the first, and $5 for each additional child. For more information, call 706-629-2599.
The Northwest Georgia Breast Cancer Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Peeples Cancer Institute conference room, 1212 Memorial Drive, Dalton. For questions, call 706-226-8966.
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge, located at 100 Peters St.
Tallatoona Community Action Partnership began accepting appointments for its LIHWAP Water Assistance program, Feb. 1, for all households with disconnected service or past due account balances. Schedule online at tallatoonacap.org or by phone at 770-817-4666 Option 2.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Tween-Out-Loud, each Wednesday from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. for a snack and fidget pack during a reading of The Tales of Beedle the Bard.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts First Steps in Music with Kaytlyn — a musical development lesson, the first Wednesday of each month, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., for preschool through first grade students.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., has temporarily paused Baby Lap & Sign until March 1.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Drama Club, the first Thursday of each month, from 4 to 5 p.m., for improv, games and stage skills practice.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., has temporarily paused Tiny Tot Movie Time until March 1.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Anime Club, the second Thursday of each month from 4 to 5 p.m. Hang out with super fans for anime culture and a movie.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts a Nerf Lock-In, the first Friday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your favorite Nerf weapon or use one of theirs for snacks and a battle with students 6th through 12th grade.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Lunch Bunch Book Club, the last Friday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m. Bring a sack lunch and gather to enjoy some monthly-themed book club fun.