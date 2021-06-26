June
The 42nd annual Phillips Championship Rodeo will continue Saturday, June 26, at 475 Mt. Zion Road, Resaca, at 7:30 p.m. with gates opening at 6. Tickets at the gate will be $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 5-9 and ages 4 and under free.
Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 997 Brownlee Mountain Road, Adairsville, will host “Under the Sea” VBS, Saturday, June 26. 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. Doughnuts, lunch and supper will be served. The monthly youth service will start at 6 p.m. with preachers called from the floor. For more information call Youth Pastor Daniel Campbell at 706-979-4757.
Belmont Baptist Church will honor Dr. John Allen for his service in the pastoral ministry at Belmont Baptist Church, Sunday, June 27, at 3 p.m. He will be introduced as Pastor Emeritus in the morning services.
New Town Baptist Church will host a worship concert by Children Of The Promise on Sunday, June 27, at 6 p.m. Pastor Walter Hare invites the community to hear this gifted group minister in music and testimony.
Writer J. Larry Simpson will be signing copies of his book “No Excuses: True life adventures of a little trailer boy” Monday, June 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Mother Nature’s Eden, 220 S. Wall St.
July
Northwest Georgia Regional Fairgrounds, 1060 Liberty Road, will host its annual Star Spangled Celebration, Sunday, July 4, with gates opening at 5 p.m., and concerts and activities beginning at 6 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living will host a virtual Access Collaborative, Wednesday, July 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. with guest speaker LaDonna Collins, executive director of the Rome-Floyd County Commission on Children & Youth. Contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or 628-246-1825 for the meeting link.
Georgia Veterans Outreach Project will host a free legal clinic Saturday, July 10, for veterans to speak with attorneys about legal issues (not including criminal law). To register call 706-542-6439.
Harris Arts Center Theater Camp for ages 6-16 runs July 12 through 23, with performances on July 23 and 24. All campers will attend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during week one and either 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. in week two depending on cast. Cost is $225 for HAC members and $250 for non-members. Masks will be required during daytime camp, but will not be worn by campers during performances. Registration ends July 9. Call 706 629-2599 for more information.
Christian Community Outreach will host its annual Back to School Celebration, Saturday, July 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Calhoun Recreation Department, 601 S. River St. There will be free backpacks, school supplies, clothing, shoes and haircuts, as well as games, activities and food for the entire family. Contact Sherry at 678-767-0071 for more information.
Ongoing
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., hosts Toddler Friday the second Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with hands-on art, story time and music. Cost per child is $7 for the first, and $5 for each additional child. For more information, call 706-629-2599.
The Northwest Georgia Breast Cancer Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Peeples Cancer Institute conference room, 1212 Memorial Drive, Dalton. For questions, call 706-226-8966.
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge, located at 100 Peters St.