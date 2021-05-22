May
CAC Pals for Paws Inc. Thrift Shop, 100 Peters St., Suite II, in the Gordon Hills Shopping Center will host a vaccine clinic with Dr. John Gray from Best Friends Animal Hospital, Saturday, May 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. Vaccines range from $5 to $20. Pets can be vaccinated inside the vehicle. Donations will also be accepted and the store will be open for shopping.
New Zion Baptist Church, 568 Roland Hayes Parkway, will host its Fifth Sunday Singing, Sunday, May 30, at 11 a.m. featuring the Dove Quartet
Oostanaula School Community Club, 1595 Oostanaula Bend, will host a Memorial Day Bluegrass Festival, Monday, May 31, starting at 11 a.m. with lunch at 11:30 and dinner at 5 p.m. Cost is $7 per person and $8 per lunch plate. Bands include Real Country, Little Creek, Dixie Ramblers, Highway 411, and the Mars Hill Porch Pickers. Contact Barbara Talley at 770-608-2050 or Pat Brock at 706-767-7926 for more information.
June
Anna Shaw Children’s Institute will hold its next CHAMP (Classes to Help, Advise & Motivate Parents) webinar on Tuesday, June 1 at noon. Jessica Truelove, RN, and Jennifer Bray, BSW, social worker, will present a program on “Resources: Grants, Waivers & Financial Assistance Programs.” Visit Facebook.com/HamiltonCares for live streaming information. For more information call 706-226-8900.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living is virtually hosting The Access Collaborative Jeff Sinnick, Director of Membership for the Rome YMCA, Wednesday, June 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. online via Zoom. Contact Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org or at 628-246-1825 for the meeting link.
Georgia Veterans Outreach Project will host two free virtual legal clinics for veterans who are Georgia residents to speak with lawyers about any legal issues they may have. The first clinic will be June 5 with another on July 10. To register call 706-542-6439 or email uga.veteransclinic@gmail.com.
Highland Rivers Health is hosting a Family Fun Day at Red Top Mountain State Park, Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Group Shelter 2, 30 Lodge Road. Activities will include free BBQ lunch, bounce house, live DJ music, face painting, games and activities, a resource fair and a fishing competition.
Ongoing
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge, 100 Peters St.