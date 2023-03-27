Holiday pickleball fun (copy)

Eight new pickleball courts similar to these at the nearby Rome Downtown Racquets Center will soon be built at the Calhoun Rec. Department. 

 Doug Walker, City of Rome

A new sport is headed to the Calhoun Recreation Department following a vote by the City Council this week. 

As part of Monday night's regularly schedule meeting, council members unanimously approved a bid from Barge Design Solutions for the engineering and construction of pickleball courts on the McDaniel Station Road side of the facility. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In