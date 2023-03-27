A new sport is headed to the Calhoun Recreation Department following a vote by the City Council this week.
As part of Monday night's regularly schedule meeting, council members unanimously approved a bid from Barge Design Solutions for the engineering and construction of pickleball courts on the McDaniel Station Road side of the facility.
"This is a project that has garnered a lot of community interest," City Administrator Paul Worley said.
The bid is for eight courts along with a pre-fab covered pavilion at Calhoun Park, with a final cost between $600,000 and $800,000 using Federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
According to Worley, the courts will be built in part of the parking area near the football field.
Also approved was the appointment of Erik Henson as Water and Wastewater Director at the recommendation of Utilities Administrator Kyle Ellis.
"In my opinion, he's trustworthy, diligent, and honest," Ellis said. "I feel like he'd be a great asset for the city to fill this role."
According to Ellis, Henson came to work for the city in 2006, working his way up to through the ranks, and earning several certifications and licenses along the way. He has most recently been serving as superintendent of the Mauldin Road surface water plant.
A pair of surplus requests from the Fire Department were also approved, including a 2005 Crown Victoria, and a 1998 Silverado to be sold on GovDeals.com via online auction.
Council members approved a resolution empowering Finance Director Jacob Fox to handle investments, securities and other obligations on behalf of the city.
A road closure was approved for Echota Baptist Church 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, on College Circle for an Easter egg hunt.
Also approved was a traditional downtown parade route request from Calhoun High School for its annual Homecoming Parade Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m., with a rain makeup date of Friday, Sept. 15, at 3:30 p.m., pending Georgia Department of Transportation approval.
Finally, council members approved the submission of several fourth quarter budget amendments, including costs associated with the new Records Retention facility, items for the new Police Department Headquarters, the purchase of 325 S. Wall Street for a Fire Department office space, fuel and event cost overages, servicing of ESPLOST projects, confiscated articles, Hotel/Motel and SPLOST tax variances, and Recreation Commission.
"We can predict what we collect in any given year, but we have to true up that amount of collected and what is distributed to various agencies," Worley said.
The next scheduled meeting of the council is set for Monday, April 10, at 7 p.m., at the Depot, 109 S. King St. All meetings are open to the public.