More than two dozen children will benefit from time at the Boys & Girls Club in Calhoun over the summer, thanks in part to a local business owner's donation.
Duke's Wings & Seafood owner Derrick Williams recently offered around $5,000 to pay tuition that will allow 28 local students to take part in the club's summer program.
"Derrick called me and said it was put on his heart to give back to the community," local Boys & Girls Club Director Scope Denmon said. "He was wanting to invest in young people's lives to help some youth and their families. I gave him a number and he said 'okay.'"
Denmon said some of the children who attend the club's school year program might not always be able to attend in the summer due to family financial situations.
"We have some children who are under scholarship and it will help their families tremendously be able to have some financial help," Denmon said.
The club's summer program currently has 160 children signed up, with just under 100 attending on any given day, so the 28 helped by Williams's donation make's up a good portion of the summer program that kicked off Monday and runs through the end of July.
Demon said the summer curriculum focuses on education, character and leadership development, healthy life skills, the arts, as well as sports and recreation. The students also go off campus for field trips.
"Derrick's donation means 28 young people who wouldn't be able to afford the program, and would just be at home during the summer and not able to interact with other kids will be able to spend time with their peers on the same age level instead of wasting the whole summer," Denmon said.
Williams said he felt the need to help out at the community level in light of the current level of division in America, as well as the recent Texas school shooting.
"We need to do something to keep these kids together," Williams said. "I was at work and overheard a customer saying that they needed some help with the kids that wanted to go to the Boys and Girls Club and they didn't have the money. All kids should be able to do something for the summer, and parents shouldn't have to worry."
Williams said attending what was then called the Boys Club as a youth helped shape his life.
"It was key, because we would get up and walk to the Boys Club from something like 8 a.m. to four or five in the evening, and it kept us out of a whole lot of trouble," Williams said.
His life now as a business owner said he Williams attributes to the time spent at the Boys Club.
"Part of who I am today I owe to the good, positive people there that cared about kids," he said. "They were always just molding and preaching positive things to us young people, and learning starts when you you're young. I learned a lot."
Williams he hopes his donation helps the kids develop and encourages others to follow his lead and find ways to help at the local level.
"I was just trying to find a positive way to bring people together and not drive us apart," Williams said. "Kids need to be around other kids ... different people from other schools. That helps them become better people. The world is so divided and if you bring kids together from different backgrounds, they gel and learn from each other. We're all different and need to be friends and just be happy with each other and not tear each other apart."