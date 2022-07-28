Calhoun Area Writers

Calhoun Area Writers

The Calhoun Area Writers is excited to announce a new chapter, Cartersville Area Writers.

The official group launch is set for Aug. 16, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Trinity at the Well, 814 West Avenue, Cartersville. This event, which is open to the public, is being hosted by Terri Cox and the Cartersville Area Writers planning committee. We have several speakers lined up and authors will be showcasing and selling their books beforehand.

