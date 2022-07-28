The Calhoun Area Writers is excited to announce a new chapter, Cartersville Area Writers.
The official group launch is set for Aug. 16, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Trinity at the Well, 814 West Avenue, Cartersville. This event, which is open to the public, is being hosted by Terri Cox and the Cartersville Area Writers planning committee. We have several speakers lined up and authors will be showcasing and selling their books beforehand.
Calhoun Area Writers founder and president, Karli Land, says, “I constantly meet writers in the Bartow County area looking for a tribe of fellow writers. With some of our members traveling to Calhoun to participate with the Calhoun Area Writers, some from as far as the Kennesaw area, it seemed natural to launch a Cartersville chapter. I am looking forward to meeting more writers in the area and seeing these sister groups work together to reach further into our communities.”
The Calhoun group was formed in 2014 and has grown to include a mixed genre of writers, including several published authors. As a writer, Land had an innate desire to help others come together for support while offering workshops and lectures that help writers of all levels hone in on their skills. Land has authored two books and is in the publishing phase for a third. Her freelance work includes Calhoun Times, V3 Magazine, and GoodNews Magazine among others. Additionally, she is the founder and publisher of Colorful Crow Publishing.
The Calhoun group has been quite the success, boasting several conferences and workshops in the Gordon community, as well as an ongoing anthology, Telling Stories, available on Amazon. Karli hopes to have the same success with the Cartersville chapter, planning to provide the same opportunities and support the members of Calhoun Area Writers have appreciated all these years.
“When I first found Calhoun Area Writers,” says Mandy L, Cantrell, “I found a place I could learn and grow with my writing. I had been dabbling for quite a while with my first manuscript as well as several short stories. Once I joined the group, I met so many like-minded people that were willing to share their experiences and encouragement, which was a real launch for me.” Cantrell published her first book last year with a follow-up this March and is excited to step into the role of Cartersville Area Writers President, having served this past year as Vice President to the Calhoun chapter.
The Kickoff event next month is free to the public and everyone is welcome, whether you are a published author or just curious about the art. Maybe you have thought about writing and weren’t sure where to start. Come out and join in the fun as we get ready for that first meeting which will explain more about the group and what all membership entails.
Speakers include Karli Land, founding president of Calhoun Area Writers, author, and publisher, Vickie McEntire, who won Georgia Author of the Year for her children’s book, Little Bird & Myrtle Turtle, Mandy L. Cantrell, author of The Trace Books, Mary Claire Branton, author and publisher, Anna Christine Boulier, author of The Grace Series, and more!
CAW Membership is open to anyone interested in writing regardless of his or her level of commitment. The group welcomes all writers, whether they are published or simply enjoy writing or journaling. Meetings typically start off with a guest speaker or instruction on one of the many aspects of writing. Members are then given the opportunity to share some of their work in order to receive feedback. Ongoing monthly meetings will be held at the Cartersville Library on the third Tuesday of each month, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
If you would like to become a CAW member, or if you are a published author and would like to sell your books at this event, please visit our website, cartersvilleareawriters.com and you can submit membership dues as well as reserve your table (under the “products” tab).