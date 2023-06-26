Calhoun American Legion Auxiliary racks up on awards

Susan Hall, Dr. Joann T. Meadows, Miss Poppy Bella-Kate Caudle, Margaret Jones, and Pat Morgan. 

 Contributed

Calhoun’s American Legion Auxiliary brought home the hardware from the recent state convention.

This year's Department of Georgia Convention, held July 22 through 25, in Duluth, saw Paul Gwin Unit 47 win a host of trophies and certificates in various categories.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In