The session included a panel that included Chief Professional Officer for Boys & Girls Clubs of Gordon, Murray, and Whitfield counties Robbie Slocumb (from left), United Way of Gordon County Executive Director Jennifer Latour, Mohawk Industries Human Resources Director Betty Caylor, and local Boys & Girls Club Director Scope Denmon.
The Boys and Girls Club, 1001 S. Wall St., hosted a recent session of Leadership Calhoun/Gordon County that included information booths from several community non-profits.
Blake Silvers
Leadership class members toured the nearby Junior Achievement Discovery Center, a 15,000-square-foot facility that opened in 2021 on the new campus of Hammond Creek Middle School in Whitfield County.
Leadership class members were able to visit local non-profit group booths, meet staff members and learn more about how each helps their community.
Members of the Leadership Calhoun/Gordon County 2022 class recently got a crash course on many of the resources available in the community.
Hosted by the Boys and Girls Club, 1001 S. Wall St., the Friday event included booths from various local community non-profits.
Organizations present included the United Way of Gordon County, the Voluntary Action Center, the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, George Chambers Resource Center, Calhoun and Gordon County recreation departments, Boys and Girls Club, Northwest Georgia Red Cross, Court Appointed Special Advocates, Latinos for Education and Justice, and the Family Resource Center and Domestic Violence Outreach Office.
Later in the morning, Leadership class members boarded a school bus and headed to Dalton for lunch and a tour of the Junior Achievement Discovery Center, a 15,000-square-foot facility that opened in 2021 on the new campus of Hammond Creek Middle School.