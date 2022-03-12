Members of the Leadership Calhoun/Gordon County 2022 class recently got a crash course on many of the resources available in the community. 

Hosted by the Boys and Girls Club, 1001 S. Wall St., the Friday event included booths from various local community non-profits. 

Organizations present included the United Way of Gordon County, the Voluntary Action Center, the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, George Chambers Resource Center, Calhoun and Gordon County recreation departments, Boys and Girls Club, Northwest Georgia Red Cross, Court Appointed Special Advocates, Latinos for Education and Justice, and the Family Resource Center and Domestic Violence Outreach Office. 

Later in the morning, Leadership class members boarded a school bus and headed to Dalton for lunch and a tour of the Junior Achievement Discovery Center, a 15,000-square-foot facility that opened in 2021 on the new campus of Hammond Creek Middle School.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you