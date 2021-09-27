Boo in the Zoo 2021 set for October

The Chattanooga Zoo’s annual Boo in the Zoo is a family-friendly celebration filled with merry-not-scary decorations, trick-or-treat stations, scavenger hunt, costume contests, and more!
Hours for this weekend event are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with timed entry tickets available online only.
The crisp cool weather and changing leaves can only mean one thing - Boo in the Zoo is happening soon! Tickets for this year’s event are already going quickly, and will sell out again this year.
As a means of limiting high traffic event days, tickets are available for purchase online only, at chattzoo.org, and will be on a timed-entry basis. Guests will have the choice of entering the event at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., or 6 p.m., but can stay at the event until its end at 8 p.m., regardless of entry time.
Boo in the Zoo will also be running for three weekends this year, giving patrons the option of enjoying the event on October 15th, 16th, 22nd, 23rd, 29th, or 30th.
With admission, guests will have access to TONS of spooky fun, such as a magic show in our Education Center, a costume contest, a special Creepy Crawlies exhibit, a scavenger hunt, themed animal enrichment, and touring the Chattanooga Zoo at night--all decorated for Fall and Halloween! Additionally, there will be several offerings for purchase like camel and train rides, and Giraffe feedings. Our snack carts and the Zoo Gift Shop will be open as well.
“Boo in the Zoo is a community favorite, and an event that we’re proud to host!” says Dardenelle Long, Chattanooga Zoo President and CEO. “While families enjoy the Fall atmosphere and learn about our reZOOdents, they’re also supporting the Zoo with each ticket sold.
For more information on Boo in the Zoo, visit chattzoo.org or call the Zoo at 423-697-1322.